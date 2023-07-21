Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ended its DLC fighter releases a while ago now, but Nintendo is still actually busy releasing the amiibo series.

The latest pair of fighter joining the figurine lineup are Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. These amiibo are now available in a special 2-pack for $30 USD (or your regional equivalent). Here's an unboxing:

Smash Bros. Ultimate obviously isn't the only game that supports these amiibo. Yesterday Nintendo updated Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - allowing fans to unlock some special items. These amiibo will be followed by Noah and Mio ones at a later date.