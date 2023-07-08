Nintendo released a new update for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom earlier this week, bumping the game up to Version 1.2.0.

The main feature in this update was a feature that allows users to redeem items from Switch's news channel. Provided you've updated your game, you can now redeem a mushroom and broadsword. Here are the steps:

How to redeem items from the Switch News Channel

1. On your Switch Home Menu select the 'News' icon

2. Scroll to the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom news story "Fun uses for Fungi"

3. Click 'Play Now' within the news article

4. Boot up Zelda, load your game file

5. Receive the Hylian Shroom and Soldier's Broadsword

Again, to receive these items you'll need to be running the latest version of Tears of the Kingdom. This was also a feature for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild when it was released.

To learn more about the latest update, check out the full patch notes in the previous post here on Nintendo Life: