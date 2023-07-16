Hi folks, welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we took a look at the wonderful Mario & Luigi: Super Star Saga + Bowser's Minions for the Nintendo 3DS. North America and Japan joined forces against Europe, but their combined might simply wasn't enough to bag the win. Europe easily took the crown with a whopping 83% of the vote thanks to its busier, more interesting composition.

This time we're going to be checking out Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia on the Nintendo DS. Launched in 2008, it would ultimately prove to be Konami's last major effort in the world of 'Metroidvania' before leaning heavily on the more action-oriented gameplay of Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and its sequels.

It's another duel this week as Europe and Japan join forces against North America. So let's get started, shall we?