Order of Ecclesia - Box Art Brawl
Image: Nintendo Life

Hi folks, welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we took a look at the wonderful Mario & Luigi: Super Star Saga + Bowser's Minions for the Nintendo 3DS. North America and Japan joined forces against Europe, but their combined might simply wasn't enough to bag the win. Europe easily took the crown with a whopping 83% of the vote thanks to its busier, more interesting composition.

This time we're going to be checking out Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia on the Nintendo DS. Launched in 2008, it would ultimately prove to be Konami's last major effort in the world of 'Metroidvania' before leaning heavily on the more action-oriented gameplay of Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and its sequels.

It's another duel this week as Europe and Japan join forces against North America. So let's get started, shall we?

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Order of Ecclesia - NA
Image: Konami

North America's design features our heroine Shanoa and unlockable character Albus standing side-by-side (sort of) against a rather striking backdrop of... you guessed it, a castle. It's very reminiscent of older Castlevania titles with a distinct painterly quality that just looks wonderful.

Europe / Japan

Okay, so we've lumped Europe and Japan together here, but there are some very minor differences between the two: mainly the logo itself - obviously - and the fact that Japan's image is slightly larger than Europe's. That's really it. Be sure to click on each image to view it in full.

Otherwise, both images feature Shanoa in all her glory against a full moon in the background, much like North America's design. We'd argue that it's a more impactful image, but it's a bit of a departure from the more "traditional" Castlevania box art approach.

Which region got the best Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.