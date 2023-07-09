It's time for another edition of Box Art Brawl — let's get ready to rumbllllllle!

Before we get into this week's match-up, let's see how things panned out last time. We took a look at the GameCube's Donkey Konga, with a whopping three different designs to choose between. It was the Japan cover that walked away with the win, however, taking 48% of the vote, closely followed by Europe with 40% while North America brought up the rear with 13%.

This time we are leaping ahead through Nintendo's console history as we tackle Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions for the 3DS. Frankly, we're in something of a Mario RPG mood at the moment and this slick remaster is one of the late-life 3DS titles that we would love to see make the jump over to the equally late-life Switch — go on, Nintendo, you know you want to...

There are two different covers for us to take a look at this time, with North America and Japan both opting for very similar designs. This means that we have a good old-fashioned duel on our hands.

So, let's-a go!