Switch eShop - Highlights

Manic Mechanics (4J Studios, 13th Jul) - In this chaotic co-op game, you and up to three friends* are cast as travelling mechanics who must repair vehicles quickly to earn points and work your way through the town of Octane Isle. Repair as many cars, trucks, choppers (and tractors, mini-subs and UFOs …) as possible before the timer runs out. The faster you work, the more chaos you’ll unleash – fuel spills, exploding tires, short-circuiting robots, stampeding cows and even alien abductions. Get your crew in the shop when Manic Mechanics launches on the Nintendo Switch system today!

Switch eShop - New Releases

Agriculture (eastasiasoft, 19th Jul) - Farming takes patience, as everyone knows… unless you’re playing Agriculture, that is. Agriculture a fast-paced twist on beloved farming sim mechanics where the goal is to grow each stage’s required crops as quickly as you can using limited resources. Buy seeds and tool upgrades from the Shop to aid in your efforts but purchase responsibly and always keep your wallet in mind. If you run out of time or money before meeting the stage goals, you lose! Do you have what it takes to master all 50 stages?

Arcade Archives POLE POSITION (HAMSTER, 6th Jul) - "POLE POSITION" is a racing game released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1982. The game is divided into qualifying and grand prix. If you make a lap in the qualifying round with a good time, you will advance to the grand prix. Use your driving technique to win the POLE POSITION! The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games. *This game uses the Japanese ROM for the main part of the game. *The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg (Koei Tecmo, 13th Jul) - At the Royal Academy of Magic (the Academy for short), Marie is failing in her attempts to study alchemy. One day, she is given an atelier by her professor as part of a special graduation exam. In order to graduate, Marie must complete an item that will impress her professor. But first, Marie must strive to improve her alchemy skills, collect ingredients, and earn money to hire adventurers and buy recipes and utensils... Add all of that to the synthesis, battles, and quests she must undertake, and it's clear that she has a lot to do before she’s ready for her exam! It's up to you to choose where to begin! Work hard to graduate from the Academy, but be sure to enjoy yourself along the way. - Read our Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg review

BLEED: Arcade Arena Shooter (Megame, 20th Jul) - Grab a heavier gun and go to the arena of the future, champion. The bloody arena is waiting for you! You have to drop everything and immerse yourself in dynamic battles in bloody arenas for the title of Grand Arena Champion. Take on the challenge of diverse modes in the atmospheric alien arenas of the future. FUN MODES: ★ Deathmatch - classic free for all mode, kill them all! ★ Capture The Flag - steal enemy flag and bring it safely to your base. ★ Team Deathmatch - keep together with team and play for win! GAME FEATURES: ★ Excellent practice for training accuracy; ★ Awesome skins for character - customize your champions and look unique! ★ Wide range of various deadly weapons; ★ Breathtaking and atmospheric locations on unknown planets; ★ Useful bonuses and powerful boosters on a maps; ★ Management with Joy-Con™️; Futuristic atmospheric locations, unique weapons, incredible boosters will not let you get bored!

Car Detailing Simulator (Ultimate Games, 13th Jul) - GROW YOUR OWN BUSINESS Do you like watching or taking part in major car restorations? In Car Detailing Simulator, you get a chance to start your adventure with running a detailing business on your own terms! Surprise the market with remarkable metamorphoses of down-at-heel cars. Accept orders and grow your own business! CAR DETAILING Washing, applying foam, and polishing the paint are just some of the exciting challenges that await you during the gameplay. The game has to offer a wide and diverse set of specialized tools that you will need to fully deliver on all of your goals. Car Detailing Simulator bets on realism, so you will face plenty of challenges, and the proper choice of tools will be crucial for the development of your salon. PURCHASE, RESTORATION AND SALE OF OLD CARS Old cars make for amazing material for a fantastic makeover. In Car Detailing Simulator, you can buy plenty of old car models just waiting for someone to give them a new life.

Chaos Galaxy (eastasiasoft, 13th Jul) - The great Galactic Empire, which had ruled the galaxy for one thousand years, collapsed under the sudden impact of alien contact and fell into civil war. Many heroes with their own motivations have since set out to conquer the three thousand worlds of the galaxy. In the background of this chaos, a greater threat of annihilation lurks. Choose from the major fleets of the Galactic Empire or another of the 14 factions such as pirates, mercenaries, trader guilds or assassins. Each faction has a completely different background story, characteristic armaments and faction policy tree. With more than 100 types of mecha and warships, dozens of weapons and unit skills, 60 different commanders and more at your disposal, you have the power to shape the future through ruthless tactics. Revive the Empire or overthrow it, establish church rule or even play as AI to destroy mankind!

Crafting Block World: Magic Dungeons Adventure (Megame, 13th Jul) - Crafting Block World is an adventure with sandbox elements that will help you build your ideal world! ENDLESS WORLD! Explore the vast block world full of mysteries and interesting places! Endless plains, dense forest, dark caves – your adventures know no boundaries! Find a comfortable place and start building! CITY BUILDING GAMES! You are not limited in resources and can build anything from the simplest houses to huge and luxurious castles! Construction of houses, huts, castles, penthouses – embody your most insane ideas, because craft is not limited! POCKET EDITION! Pocket edition allows you to engage in construction everywhere! Build your city while you are on the subway or sitting in class. Build your house while standing in line or stuck in traffic! Crafting and building everywhere! GAME FERATURES: • Sandbox with endless world; • Complete freedom for fantasy – build whatever you want!

Cramped Room of Death (Nicalis, 12th Jul) - Each Step Could Be Your Last! Brave adventurer Lance loved to party, but one night he ate too much and fell into a deep sleep. The vile Vizardians then stole his treasure and even took all his weapons, leaving only his giant spear. Lance entered the catacombs of death to confront the thieves and recover his lost possessions, but he soon realized why the spear was left behind: It barely fits in these cramped rooms! The Right Moves in the Right Order In this challenging dungeon adventure, each room is a brain-teasing puzzle with tight turns, deadly traps and no margin for error. All you need to do is jab every enemy with your giant spear to unlock the next door. . . but sometimes you can’t even turn to face them, because the hallways are too narrow and the spear is too long. Sliding blocks, crumbling platforms, spiked floors. . . you’ll have to plan your moves carefully if you expect to recover all of your stolen treasure.

Death or Treat (Perpetual Europe, 11th Jul) - Recently, the Halloween spirit is missing and GhostMart may be on the brink of bankruptcy. Clark Fackerberg, founder of FaceBoo! has started to distribute Storyum: a drug that absorbs the will and hope for Halloween from the inhabitants of HallowTown. Now, with the purpose of restoring the spirit of Halloween and his trade, Scary must destroy FaceBoo! and its 3 divisions; Darkchat, Deviltube and RipTok "Death or Treat" is a 2D action-roguelite and hack & slash, with handpainted environments and traditional animation. Explore all the worlds and defeat hordes of enemies using different weapons and skills. You will play as Scary, the owner of Ghost Mart, leader in manufacturing candies for Halloween. Discover huge worlds, explore new maps and try to survive the hordes of enemies. It’s not an easy task, every world is even more tricky than the other. Starting with Darkchat, Riptok, Deviltube, and last but not least FaceBoo! , the ultimate epic frontier.

EarthX (Pineapple Works, 12th Jul) - EarthX is a relaxing family-friendly spaceflight company management game, where you launch rockets. A lot of them. Go from launching small rockets on Earth to eventually building a colony on Mars. Create your own Internet constellation, develop new technologies, supply the International Space Station and terraform Mars! You will have to develop better and better rockets, fight for contracts with competitors and grow your business to achieve success. Grow your capital, assemble rockets, capsules and satellites and dominate the Space Industry.

EchoBlade (eastasiasoft, 5th Jul) - Blinded and trapped inside a labyrinthian dungeon tower, every sound you make illuminates your path to freedom! In EchoBlade, danger lurks around every darkened corner, from trap doors and chambers filled with toxic fumes to halls patrolled by crusader knights and more! Explore in first-person perspective and watch for echo patterns that reveal walls, floors and enemies around you. Every footstep, every metal clank of armor or swing of a blade illuminates your path with a wave of sonic resonance. Stride with care to avoid pressure plates that spring traps. Each level features new mechanics, secrets to discover and puzzles to solve. Customize your adventuring experience by assigning colors to different kinds of threats and environmental features. Use your wits and every resource at your disposal to defy fate and escape!

Elder Sister’s Love Training ～年上お姉さんの恋愛トレーニング～ - Elder Sister's Love Training ～年上お姉さんの恋愛トレーニング～ is a romance visual novel that depicts the growth of a shy protagonist until giving his first kiss to his girlfriend, after receiving love training from women around him.

A Bishojo Game released in 2018 under the "Incarose" brand has been reworked for the "PandaShojo" platform for players around the world to enjoy.

Farming Simulator – Farm, Tractor, Experience Logic Games Nintendo Switch Edition - Farmer Simulator is the ultimate combination of fun, strategy, and brain-teasing gameplay. Step into the shoes of a farmer and embark on a thinking adventure like no other. Get ready to cultivate your mental skills and create a bountiful harvest before the sun sets.

Strategize and plan your every move to ensure that no patch of ground remains empty. Show off your intuition and logical skills to conquer over 50 challenging levels!

But beware, time is not on your side! Each level comes with a deadline that adds an exhilarating sense of urgency. Can you rise to the challenge and beat the clock? Hurry up, time is ticking!

Fastest on the Buzzer (Sabec, 4th Jul) - Fastest on the Buzzer is a fast action multi-player trivia game you play against other players. Simply press your buzzer before the other contestants to answer the question, but be careful because if you get it wrong you will lose points and give the other contestants a chance to win those points. And remember if you lose all your points your out of the game.

Football Cup 2023 (7Levels, 13th Jul) - Take your chance to orchestrate the symphony of victory on the grandest stadiums in the world. Prepare to overcome epic challenges, face the sport legends, claim the trophies and become a legend yourself! . Feel the thrill of adrenaline coursing through your veins, and prepare for a soccer experience that will leave you breathless! Football Cup 2023 introduces Championship Cup season 2023, new national and club teams, update of Basic mode, brand new career mode and new in-game AI. But that’s not all, discover new Qatar mode and enjoy multiple quality improvements.

Gravity Circuit (PID Games, 13th Jul) - Follow a lone war hero in this flashy action packed 2D platformer Gravity Circuit - a flashy action packed 2d platformer in the spirit of console classics. Mission: Stop the Virus Army’s Uprising! In a futuristic world populated by sentient robots, its inhabitants are once more threatened by an old foe, the Virus Army. Defeated decades ago, it has re-emerged from the shadows with a unique goal, complete world domination. Severely weakened Guardian Corps are left with no other choice but to call upon a hero of the previous war: the lone operative, Kai,

Illusion (Regista, 6th Jul) - This is an exploration-based third-person horror game. ■Game System Multi-endings. (6 types in total) As an additional element, there is a new ending that was not in the PC version. ■Story One night, the main character, a courier, receives a request for redelivery, He and his junior colleague go to an apartment to deliver a package. As they deliver the package, the elevator suddenly stops. When he contacted the head of the delivery office, he was told He was told that he would contact the superintendent of the condominium to take care of the problem. Then, it seemed to start moving, The elevator moves to the 8th floor of the condominium on its own. The elevator came to a complete stop on the 8th floor of the condominium, Although I was able to get out of the elevator, because he could no longer get out of the condominium, I decided to check the 8th floor of the apartment building. ※Live performance and distribution on the Nintendo Switch™ version is not permitted. (18th Jul)

LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition (18th Jul) - LISA: The Joyful - Definitive Edition is the newly updated conclusion to the quirky side-scrolling RPG LISA series. Explore Olathe as Buddy in your quest to punish the world that has treated you wrong. Along the way, learn about Olathe, your family, and the monsters and men in power. The world’s out to get you… GET. IT. BACK. The Definitive Edition brings fresh blood to the game with updated battle systems, 6 brand new Warlord skills, new border art overlays, music player, painless (easy) mode, and new secrets to explore.

LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition (18th Jul) - LISA: The Painful - Definitive Edition is the newly updated version of the original quirky side-scrolling RPG, set in the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Olathe. Beneath the charming and funny exterior is a world full of disgust and moral destruction. Players will learn what kind of person they are by being FORCED to make choices permanently affecting the gameplay. Make sacrifices to keep your party members alive, whether it's taking a beating for them, losing limbs, or some other inhuman torture. In this world, you will learn being selfish and heartless is the only way to survive...

Madshot (Hook, 18th Jul) - Cthulhu heard the call In search of eternal life, you invited forces beyond your understanding. You must invade that abominable eldritch mountain of slushy nastiness known as Cthulhu. Be it your atonement or damnation. You are in Control Doge, roll, dash, wall jump, Backflip, frontflip, hang from ropes, and keep on shooting while doing it. Madshot offers a really fluid and responsive movement where you’re always in control to create intense and cool moments. Slaughter your way to Cthulhu There's a multitude of areas that each offer unique enemies and mechanics. Kill enough enemies to charge a blood portal that summons rewards and a path to the next area and then survive epic and dreadful multi-phased boss battles. Create lethal combinations There's a big focus on synergies between Weapons, sidearms, upgrades, and ultimate abilities that you can combine to make each run unique and fun.

Mahjong Woods (Ocean Media, 3rd Jul) - Young Jeremy got lost in the woods! He met two new friends, Merry the fox and Tom the hedgehog. Embark on this little adventure into where Jeremy is finding his way out of the woods. Help Jeremy to pair the animals in classic mahjong game and make him happy. Quicker.

Needy Princess Nerd Club - メンヘラオタ姫サークル - - 『Needy Princess Nerd Club - メンヘラオタ姫サークル -』 is a novel game in which a girl who wants to be pampered enters the nerd circle, so that she can become a "Princess" that is true to the name.

A Bishojo games released in 2016 under the Noirsoft brand have been reborn on the PandaShojo platform for players around the world to enjoy.

Paint Ball (Kistler Studios, 6th Jul) - Paint ball is a fun small platformer game where you are a paint ball and try to escape the level and reach the flag. Although it is a difficult platformer game, the motto is clear "Easy to learn and fun to master". This makes the game great for beginners and a challenge for seasoned players. Different levels will test your wall slide, jump and double jump skills. After you complete all levels the random challenge is unlocked which will get progressively more difficult after completing each challenge. Happy painting!

Paint Bowl (Entity3, 7th Jul) - Race downhill through the gates, jump off the ramp and go for a strike!

Pinball FX (Zen Studios, 6th Jul) - Biggest brands in pinball form Discover brand new exclusive tables created for Pinball FX, or find your favorites among more than 20 unique and visually enhanced favorites from Zen's extensive digital pinball library. Relive the most iconic moments from entertainment powerhouses like Star Wars, Legendary Entertainment and many more. Enjoy accurate re-creations of the most famous pinball machines of all time with Williams Pinball, or have fun with Zen’s original creations. New tables arrive frequently! Build your dream game room Build up your own customizable 3D playroom with collectible items unlocked by playing. The ultimate simulation Enjoy digital pinball at its finest on the Nintendo Switch with an updated and refined physics simulation

Race Boat Simulator – 3D Stunt Racing Driving Ship in Ocean (14th Jul) - Do you like boat simulators? Well Race Boat Simulator is the game with one of the best visuals, it is based on racing, and the action takes place in the ocean, near exotic islands. An open ocean adventure like you've never seen before, with realistic graphics and sounds. Experience the sensation of sailing the entire ocean with your personal boat.

If you like realistic games where to live an experience of another level this is your game. Enjoy the action and speed in Race Boat Simulator with: -4 different boats, racing style.

REMEDIUM: Sentinels (ESDigital Games, 18th Jul) - REMEDIUM: Sentinels is a roguelite fast-paced auto-shooter that is set in the same world as REMEDIUM game. It has been more than a hundred years since the Grey Plague has won turning most humans into vicious mutant freaks, and only a handful of cities still stand amidst the death and chaos that consumed the land. You control a Sentinel created by alchemists with only one goal - defend the cities against the endless hordes of mutants until your reactor dies. Combine items and alchemical elements to acquire more and more weapons and create unique builds!

Rifter (SPACEFARER, 30th Jun) - Rifter is a logic based game in which you need to complete all the levels using a duplication ability. Use the rift sword to create a copy that if touched will destroy you! Be clever and work out the levels in this cool platformer!

Risky Woods (QUByte Classics) (QUByte Interactive, 13th Jul) - Fortunately, you - the young warrior Rohan - have arrived to deliver justice to the evil hordes. With weapons in hand you must enter the risky woods and free the monks from their petrified captivity. Only when you've set the monks free and sent Draxos back to hell will wisdom be restored for good.

Robot VS (Blacksmith DoubleCircle, 13th Jul) - 3D robot action battle game. A casual robot game with simple controls. Up to 4 people can play at the same time with one software. -Mode This game has two modes, story mode and simulator mode. In story mode, you can experience a little bit of a fictional world where robots exist. Simulator mode includes 4 modes: arcade mode, VS mode, challenge mode and survival mode. Arcade mode is a mode where you select and clear various courses. You can play with 1 human alone, 1 human with 1 CPU, or 2 humans. In VS mode, the player can set the situation and enjoy battle. Up to 9 robots can participate in battle. The number of humans that can participate in battle is 0-4. You can also set up teams flexibly. You can set your match to be a brawl-style match, or a team battle. In challenge mode, you can try various challenges. The number of robots that can try is 1-4, and the number of humans that can try is 1-4.

Sacred Zodongga Defense (SOFT SOURCE, 13th Jul) - The island of Zodongga lay undisturbed for a thousand years, only the natives of the Hulla-Balla-Bazooki tribe inhabited the dense jungles and although fierce warriors they managed to live in peace and harmony with nature. Tales of a fabulous banana plantations located in the inhospitable mountains of Zodongga inevitably reached the four corners of civilization and humanity’s greed (and taste for bananas) proved too strong to resist. Ships full of soldiers and explorers set sail to find the legendary island. One morning the tribesmen saw the invasion force suddenly appear on the horizon. They quickly mobilized their warriors and prepared their defences for the onslaught that was about to hit them. The invaders come in waves and different nations send in their best troops. As the chieftain (The Big Kahuna) of the Hulla-Balla-Bazooki tribe you have to organize the defenders and place your ambushes strategically.

Side View Golf (Granzella, 7th Jul) - It is a golf game with simple rules that allows players to aim for a hole-in-one using five different clubs. Even if you do not know the rules of golf, you can play it. More than 300 holes to play.

Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde (subSilico, 19th Jul) - Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde is a rogue-lite, action game in which you fight huge waves of monsters using passive attacks and abilities. Slay thousands and thousands of endlessly encroaching monsters to stay alive! Collect souls to level up and to increase your power and abilities both in the field and in the Oracle’s vast, permanent upgrade system. Become a god in minutes by learning the abilities you can obtain when you level up and how they grow in power. Combine many different powerful attacks to take down the hordes! Death is just a state, The oracle will bring you back to fight another day. Features (bullet Points if possible) * 8 unique Heroes to unlock and master, each with their own passive skills and game changing hero ability. * The Divinity Web: An expansive progression and unlock system. * The Ledger: A tome full of your conquests, stats and challenges for you to overcome. * 14 base abilities each with 2 ability modifiers.

Strike Team Gladius (Silesia Games, 13th Jul) - Strike Team Gladius is a turn-based, tactical combat game where you and your team fight to reclaim a colony world from an alien invasion. Choose your squadmates from 22 unique units, and guide them through 40 replayable combat missions - each with their own special objectives and win conditions. Level up your team, get better equipment and unlock new skills and abilities. Special missions will let you operate tanks, troop carriers, artillery, and even combat mechs! Employ cover, terrain and destroyable objects such as fuel containers and explosive barrels to gain an advantage over your enemies. Utilize special abilities to gain an advantage in otherwise unwinnable scenarios. Fight on deserts, in alien jungles, and even an alien home world! Each environment features unique tactical challenges.

Subway Simulator – Underground Train Ride Station Ultimate Driving Games (14th Jul) - Subway Simulator is so fascinating! This game is an amazing chance to control an underground train. The railway game gives you a chance to feel like a real passenger train driver and explore various train station routes on the subway map. Get a great opportunity to learn how to operate a real passenger train with Subway Simulator. It is undoubtedly one of the most amazing railway games, with the opportunity to choose an underground train and feel like a real train driver. Become part of the ever-evolving subway world! We are sure that everyone will find something for themselves here. Make a career as a subway driver.

Time Of War, Arkano’90 - 'Peacekeeping Forces' is a military body created by governments, with the purpose of carrying out containment missions in the most complex and dangerous conflicts. In this project you can be part of the elite of the best pilots in the world and travel to the most hostile areas of the planet for the fight for world peace. Are you ready for the challenge?

Toadomination (ESDigital Games, 10th Jul) - One day the little sentient Toad has decided to arm himself with some heavy weaponry and deal some serious damage with no specific reason. It’s a miracle that Toad was able to pick up his first pistol — soon afterwards he found himself dodging, shooting, crushing and earning money from the dead enemies. Toadomination revives the best moments from the 90's era with action packed gameplay and that very special nostalgic feeling. This game is meant to be played like it’s 1995 again — no loot boxes, no battle passes, no grinding and paying to win. It’s only your skills that matter when it comes to Toad’s survival and total Toad Domination!

Touhou: New World (XSEED Games, 12th Jul) - Isolated from the world by a mystical barrier, shrine maiden Reimu Hakurei and magician Marisa Kirisame live relatively peaceful lives in the land of Gensokyo, when they find themselves transported beyond the boundary and into the unfamiliar territory of the outside world. After a chance encounter with Sumireko, a human girl obsessed with Gensokyo and all its wonders, our protagonists eventually find their way back home—but now with an unexpected guest in tow. Sumireko's arrival not only heralds chaos for Gensokyo, but also for the outside world and beyond! It's up to Reimu and Marisa to unravel the mysteries that threaten their home and restore peace to the lands. From Ankake Spa, the team that brought you Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity, transcend the bounds of Gensokyo in this lovingly crafted Touhou Project fan-made game!

UltraGoodness (Ratalaika Games, 13th Jul) - UltraGoodness is a bloody mess, dynamic and fun twin-stick shooter involving the struggle between Good and Evil in the world, where the Dark Forces turned all creatures into possessed monsters. Tear your enemies to pieces; leave behind oceans of blood and mountains of corpses! Kill beasts, terrorists, and ghoulish-like creatures. Fight the Evil using its methods, show 'em what you got, show 'em your RAGE! But remember — it's all in the name of Goodness, of course!

Zombie Town (Funbox Media, 6th Jul) - Gameplay Levels are split into five different play categories: RUN FOR YOUR LIFE - Hunt down and clear the horde of zombies. PROTECT THE STREET- Defend the barricades from being destroyed. COLLECT COINS- Collect the coins target to win the level. STAY ALIVE - Survive until the timer ends. KILL ZOMBIE BOSS - Survive long enough to kill the zombie boss at the end of the level! As you complete each mission you advance onto the next mission in that play category. You are free to pick the order you want to play. Progression As you go through the levels, you’ll collect coins that the zombies are carrying from their days as a human. At the end of each level, you can spend your coins in the shop for weapons upgrades. You can also unlock additional characters to take on your journey to rid the neighbourhood of zombies!

