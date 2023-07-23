Mortal Kombat is gearing up for a new game launch this September, and if that wasn't already enough, it's also getting a new animated movie titled Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match.

Johnny Cage - an up-and-coming action star - goes on a bloody journey to locate a missing co-star and finds himself facing off against a secret society. Below is the full description and if you want to see a higher-quality version of the trailer, head over to YouTube (note: contains mature content).

"In 1980s Hollywood, action star Johnny Cage is looking to become an A-list actor. But when his costar, Jennifer, goes missing from set, Johnny finds himself thrust into a world filled with shadows, danger and deceit. As he embarks on a bloody journey, Johnny quickly discovers the City of Angels has more than a few devils in its midst. He faces off against a sinister secret society plotting a nefarious scheme, but the brutal fight against the bloodthirsty warriors of the Netherrealm is just beginning. Can Johnny, alongside other Mortal Kombat legends, save humanity...and, more importantly, his career?"

Johnny Cage embarks on his biggest journey yet in #MortalKombatLegends Cage Match. Watch the Official Red Band trailer on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/w6vBi65a4I July 21, 2023

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match will launch on 17th October 2023 and will be available as a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and digital release. You can catch up on the other recent Mortal Kombat news in our previous posts: