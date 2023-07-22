Mortal Kombat 1 has just revealed the official Kombat Pack roster DLC, but that's not all - there's also a brand new story trailer.

This focuses on the returning playable fighter Li Mei and the Umgadi warriors. It's also confirmed Tanya and Baraka are back. And if that wasn't already enough, Goro and Darrius have been unveiled as Kameo fighters. These fighters, in case you missed it, will assist you in battle and "expand gameplay possibilities".

"Umgadi warriors are chosen for greatness, and they will uphold their duties at any cost. Cross them at your own risk."

Here's the trailer (you can see a higher-quality age restricted version on YouTube):

Li Mei was first introduced to the series in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance (2002), Tanya made her debut in Mortal Kombat 4 (1997) and Baraka (part of the Tarkata warriors) originally appeared in Mortal Kombat II (1993). The iconic arcade boss Goro is also back and Darrius, starting out in Mortal Kombat: Deception (2004), also returns.

