With all of the Mario-themed news that came out of June's Nintendo Direct, it is easy to forget about some of the smaller titles that will be making their way to Switch this year. One such game is Silent Hope, a dungeon-crawling action RPG from Marvelous Europe which has today caught our eye again after the publisher revealed the game's opening anime movie.

The footage shows our seven silent protagonists working together at base camp before venturing into the Abyss to fight the creatures that live below the surface. There's also an original theme song accompanying the video from rock band KAMI WA SAIKORO WO FURANAI, just to really hammer home the anime vibes.

Shortly after the game was revealed at the Nintendo Direct, it was confirmed that Silent Hope takes place in the same world as the Rune Factory series, which explains the Woolies and particularly round cows that we spotted in the original trailer and can be glimpsed in the opening film.

Alongside this new footage, Marvelous Europe has also announced that digital pre-orders of the game are now available on the Switch eShop for £34.99 / €39.99, so you can prepare for its official release on 3rd October.