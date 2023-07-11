Although Level-5 is busy with a new Professor Layton game for the Nintendo Switch, it's also found some time to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its spirit-themed RPG series Yo-kai Watch.

The original game made its debut on 3DS in 2013 in Japan and was followed by a local release here in the West in 2015/16. Since then, it expanded with follow-up entries, spin-offs, anime and more. Now to celebrate a decade, Level-5 has launched a special anniversary website.

According to Gematsu, there are "a number of initiatives" planned from YouTube screenings to cast commentary and much more. The latest Switch game in the series was released in Japan back in 2020.

Earlier this year, the Level-5 CEO also teased what was next for Yo-kai Watch, mentioning how "the next amazing thing" was already in the works. If there are any game-related announcements during these anniversary celebrations, we'll let you know.