Update [Wed 26th Jul, 2023 14:30 BST]: The Fortnite x Futurama crossover has landed today! Following the earlier reveal, outfits for Bender, Fry, and Leela have appeared in-game and you can get them from the Item Shop.

Not only that, Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun has been added, along with other accessories and alt costumes. Let's have a look at everything you can get from the Item Shop, courtesy of the official Fortnite website:

Universe 1 Bender

Ben Rodríguez Back Bling

Unbendable Girder Pickaxe

Universe 1 Fry

Hypnotoad Back Bling

Giant Nutcracker Pickaxe

Universe 1 Leela

Nibbler Back Bling

Solid Gold Fiddler Pixkaxe

Planet Express Ship Glider

Zoidberg Scuttle Emote

You can read all about yesterday's teaser in our story below...

Original article [Tue 25th Jul, 2023 19:15 BST]: Epic Games has teased a brand new collaboration coming to Fortnite soon, and if the crossovers couldn't get any more ridiculous, then Futurama is definitely going to take things up a notch.

Coinciding with the series' revival on Hulu — which debuted on 24th July — the official Fortnite Twitter account shared a short clip with the caption "ALL HAIL HYPNOTOAD. 7.26.23." Hypnotoad and the Planet Express Ship both feature in the clip, suggesting that the series will be making an appearance in the battle royal [pretty soon.

A YouTube premiere is also set to air at 12pm BST / 7am ET / 4am PT.

If we had to make any guesses, we're confident Bender will likely be making an appearance, with Fry and other fan favourites also getting some of the limelight, along with the usual quests and other additions. Amusingly enough, a few weeks ago, a 'Share The Wealth' emote was added to the game, which could potentially be a reference to a certain popular meme from the show...