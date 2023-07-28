Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

An EarthBound documentary ten years in the making will debut on November 27th, 2023, examining the power of online communities and how an Earthbound fansite gained remarkable traction while "butting heads with corporate goliaths".

Christened 'Earthbound USA', the documentary will be available via the Fangamer website and has been created by writer and director Jazzy Benson after starting life in 2013 as a passion project. Coming in at roughly 100 minutes, the documentary will features exclusive interviews from the following:

- Shigesato Itoi ( MOTHER Series Creator)

- Gail Tilden (Former Director of Publications Nintendo of America)

- Tomato (Starmen.Net co-founder / MOTHER 3 Fan Translation)

- Reid Young (Starmen.Net & Fangamer co-founder)

- Peer Schneider (Chief Content Officer IGN)

- Andy Myers (Former Writer Nintendo Power Magazine)

- Steve Demeter (Neo DemiForce Fan Translation Team)

- Marcus Lindblom (Localization Director of MOTHER 2 )

- and Reid’s parents (who didn’t understand any of it)

If you're after more Earthbound goodness, then be sure to also check out our extensive look into the game and its history from our lovely video producer, Zion.

Will you be checking out Earthbound USA when it launched in November? Let us know with a comment down below.