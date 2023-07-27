After being teased yesterday, Netflix has today revealed the first proper teaser trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne, a brand new animated series that will be coming to the streaming service on 28th September.
The series was first announced back in 2021 and in the ensuing two years we have only received a very small bit of footage. Today's teaser trailer has provided our first proper look at protagonists Richter Belmont and Maria Renard, and given a taste of the revolutionary France setting in which the series will primarily take place.
The show comes from creator and writer Clive Bradley with Kevin Kolde on showrunning duties. It is worth bearing in mind that this will tell an entirely new story from the prior animated series, providing an origin for Richter Belmont. This, according to Netflix, makes it the perfect place to start with the franchise: "If you’ve never seen a Castlevania show, gaming adaptation, or anime before: start here".
Will you be checking out Castlevania: Nocturne when it debuts in September? Let us know in the comments.
[source youtube.com]
Comments 6
I loved the first series and Richard Belmont is my favourite so this is a must. The trailer looks great!
I will be trying it - provided the unlikely event I'll still be subbed to this increasingly bad service - but I don't expect it to be nearly as good without Warren Ellis.
Looking really good! The first series was top notch. It's looking like Nocturne will follow suite.
Richter is not my favorite Belmont because he cursed the bloodline with his weak mind, but I will watch it on DAY ONE!!!
Castlevania FOREVER!!!
Whatever happened to Blood of Zeus? Cancelled?
@NESlover85 It was really good but some plots dwindled and had sloppy resolutions, there was too much cursing for my taste.
Not that I hate cursing but it seemed forced in this show.
Then again it was a strong adaptation of the NES classic Castlevania 3
I hope this new show will have bit more decorum, covers Rondo of blood and sets up a show for Symphony of the night.
