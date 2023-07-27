Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being teased yesterday, Netflix has today revealed the first proper teaser trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne, a brand new animated series that will be coming to the streaming service on 28th September.

The series was first announced back in 2021 and in the ensuing two years we have only received a very small bit of footage. Today's teaser trailer has provided our first proper look at protagonists Richter Belmont and Maria Renard, and given a taste of the revolutionary France setting in which the series will primarily take place.

The show comes from creator and writer Clive Bradley with Kevin Kolde on showrunning duties. It is worth bearing in mind that this will tell an entirely new story from the prior animated series, providing an origin for Richter Belmont. This, according to Netflix, makes it the perfect place to start with the franchise: "If you’ve never seen a Castlevania show, gaming adaptation, or anime before: start here".

Will you be checking out Castlevania: Nocturne when it debuts in September? Let us know in the comments.