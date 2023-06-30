We first heard that the gorgeous ex-battler Thirsty Suitors would be coming to Switch in Annapurna Interactive's 2022 showcase, but now, one year on, the game appeared in this year's presentation and served up a release date of 2nd November to boot.
The all-new trailer does a pretty good job of showing the kind of action that will be in store, and we'll do our best to summarise it for you here too. Developed by Outerloop Games, Thirsty Suitors is a story-driven adventure game where you play as Jala, our young protagonist, who returns to her family home only to find her relationships in disarray. Her sister isn't talking to her, her parents seem disappointed, oh, and all of her exes are out to either fight and/or flirt with her — that last one feels important.
Through a series of turn-based battles, action-packed cooking sequences and Jet Set Radio-esque skateboarding (yes, really), you will have to help Jala mend these relationships and learn how to truly express herself along the way.
You can find a little more information on some of the game's features and a look at some screenshots from Steam below:
Combat
Turn-based, over-the-top combat with upgrades, special abilities, and a unique mood system that lets you take advantage of vulnerabilities. Take the fight to skate punks, random suitors, and ultimately, your exes.
Skateboarding
Skate, grind, and wall-run across Timber Hills with intricate movesets, combos, and challenges. Unravel the mysteries of Bearfoot Park while battling skate punks and their leader, Soundie the Bear.
Cooking
Try to impress your parents and repair your relationship with action-packed cooking segments, while exploring a rich menu of delicious South Asian inspired dishes.
We really like what we have seen of this one so far. Yes, we still have a little while to wait before it comes to Switch but, oh boy, November gets more stacked by the day...
Will you be taking this for a spin when it releases later this year? Skate down to the comments and let us know.
[source store.steampowered.com]
Lovely art style, skate, fight and flirt with cooking sim all works for me. Interesting characters. Not into turn based games, except if it is a deck of cards, so I'll skip. Was quite disappointed when I read "turn based". Looks like a good game.
This sounds amazing, I have no idea what type of game this is but I'm gonna get it!
This looks like such a hodgepodge. Is it all going to land?
uh, what just happened?? huh uh huh huh, yeah yeah
I guess I'm not the target audience as this just looks like a knock off of Scott Pilgrim that is playing diversity bingo.
Minority protagonist - tick
Fat lesbians - tick
Girl boss - tick
@Chaotic_Neutral I'm not touching your ahem, views on minorities, but Scott Pilgrim wasn't as original as people like to think. It was fresh and different for movies but it mined anime, manga, games etc for it's glorious style (like Jet Set Radio is referenced in this article) rightfully so too since it's based on a manga with lots of video game talk so it's not shocking games look like Scott Pilgrim.
@Chaotic_Neutral Yeah, can't see me getting this either. But at the same time, the grandmother looks like a cool villain, so hope the gameplay is at least solid for whoever wants this.
This game is visually outstanding, and I like the plot and premise.
I hope the gameplay holds up, but Annapurna never chooses boring games to publish.
So... it's a skating and dating game?
That's one of the more clever genre mash-ups I've seen lately.
