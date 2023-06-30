Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We first heard that the gorgeous ex-battler Thirsty Suitors would be coming to Switch in Annapurna Interactive's 2022 showcase, but now, one year on, the game appeared in this year's presentation and served up a release date of 2nd November to boot.

The all-new trailer does a pretty good job of showing the kind of action that will be in store, and we'll do our best to summarise it for you here too. Developed by Outerloop Games, Thirsty Suitors is a story-driven adventure game where you play as Jala, our young protagonist, who returns to her family home only to find her relationships in disarray. Her sister isn't talking to her, her parents seem disappointed, oh, and all of her exes are out to either fight and/or flirt with her — that last one feels important.

Through a series of turn-based battles, action-packed cooking sequences and Jet Set Radio-esque skateboarding (yes, really), you will have to help Jala mend these relationships and learn how to truly express herself along the way.

You can find a little more information on some of the game's features and a look at some screenshots from Steam below:

Combat

Turn-based, over-the-top combat with upgrades, special abilities, and a unique mood system that lets you take advantage of vulnerabilities. Take the fight to skate punks, random suitors, and ultimately, your exes.

Skateboarding

Skate, grind, and wall-run across Timber Hills with intricate movesets, combos, and challenges. Unravel the mysteries of Bearfoot Park while battling skate punks and their leader, Soundie the Bear. Cooking

Try to impress your parents and repair your relationship with action-packed cooking segments, while exploring a rich menu of delicious South Asian inspired dishes.

We really like what we have seen of this one so far. Yes, we still have a little while to wait before it comes to Switch but, oh boy, November gets more stacked by the day...

Will you be taking this for a spin when it releases later this year? Skate down to the comments and let us know.