Publisher and developer Rusty Lake has revealed that the point-and-click co-op puzzler The Past Within will be crossing time and space to make its way onto Switch from 6th July.

Released on mobile and PC last year, The Past Within will see you teaming up with a buddy to unravel a sinister plot. Sounds simple enough, right? but there's a catch: one of you will be exploring the events from the past, while the other will watch from the future.

You will each have to use what you can find in your respective time periods to understand the mystery left behind by the protagonist's father, Albert Vanderboom. This does rely on a certain amount of teamwork, so in order to play you will each need a copy of the game (cross-platform play is an option) and ideally a way to talk to each other as you set out to solve the mystery.

For a little more information about the game's features and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from Rusty Lake.

- A co-op experience: Play together with a friend, one in The Past, the other in The Future. Work together to solve the puzzles and help Rose set her father’s plan in motion!

- Both players will experience their environments in two different dimensions: 2D as well as in 3D - a first-time experience in the Rusty Lake universe!

- Cross-platform play: As long as you can communicate with each other, you and your partner of choice can each play The Past Within on your preferred platform: PC, Mac, iOS, Android and (very soon) Nintendo Switch!

- Playtime & Replayability: The game contains 2 chapters and has an average play-time of 2 hours. For the full experience, we recommend replaying the game from the other perspective. Plus you can use our replayability feature for a fresh start with new solutions to all puzzles.

The Past Within offers two different chapters in the story and is a relatively short run, lasting for around 2 hours.

This runtime is reflected in the price, with the game now available to pre-order from the Switch eShop with a pre-release 40% discount for £3.59 (usually £5.99) — which seems really rather reasonable for a couple of hours of fun.

Be sure to check out the official The Past Within website for more information before the game launches early next month.

