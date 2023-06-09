One of the highlights at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest was the surprise reveal of Sonic Superstars - a new entry in the series blending classic gameplay with 2.5D visuals.
While we already know Dr. Eggman and Fang will be making a return, it seems the official PR has revealed even more juicy details. In particular, Sonic designer Naoto Ohshima will be returning with a new character (so a villain) that blue blur and his friends will have to face.
This detail has got diehard Sonic fans rather excited, as Naoto Ohshima is one of the original designers of both Sonic the Hedgehog and Eggman. He also helped pave the way for Sonic's 3D adventures - working on games like the Dreamcast classic, Sonic Adventure.
In this new adventure, Sonic will also be joined by Tails, Knuckles, and the classic version of Amy Rose as they travel across new zones located in the beautiful North Star Islands. You can get the full rundown in the original announcement post.