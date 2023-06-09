I'm excited for the new charcter! The 3d designs of everything we've seen so far look perfect imo. Looking forward to seeing 3d Fang/Knack design.

BTW its not just classic Amy design - if you sign up for their newsletter you get a code for her to have her modern costume too. But regardless of costumes, I like that all the characters are in their classic proportions, I've always thought they were cuter and more expressive.

I've been replaying Balan Wonderworld on PC this week, to try and 100% it. While its obviously a very flawed game, the character and environment designs are really beautiful. Its sad that Naka got kicked out early and they both fell out because of it, I really feel with another 6 months or so of development with extensive playtesting and actually listening to feedback it could have been a really great game.

For example: give up the stupid "one button" controls and let all character suits jump and attack as well as their unique ability - also don't make suits entirely disapear when you are hurt. Just those 2 changes would almost entirely transform the game. Tweak and improve the camera, flesh out the minigames, add more "chao garden" style depth to the Tims raising/breeding and it'd be incredible.

Sorry if thats off topic but seems at least vaugely relevant as it was Ohshima's last game and many thought he wouldn't work on another.