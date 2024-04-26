The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is no stranger to a tasty bit of merchandise (just check out that new Uniqlo range, for crying out loud) and it looks like a whole lot more is now available. The catch? It's only available in Japan.

Yes, a fresh batch of Hyrule-inspired goodies is fresh out of the oven on the Japanese My Nintendo Store and wow do they smell good! Highlights of this new range include a Zonai patterned shirt, a Wing device rug, Sacred Stone pins, a Bomb Flower drawstring purse, Zelda's earrings and much more. We'd be lying if we said that we weren't in love with quite a lot of what we're seeing here.

You can see all of the new additions nicely laid out in the following tweet:

As the tweet mentions, the new items are not only available online, but they will also be popping up in Nintendo Stores located in Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto. Unfortunately, that's your lot for now.

Of course, we can always keep our fingers crossed that the new collection receives a wider release, but we wouldn't be too hopeful if previous Nintendo Japan exclusives are anything to go by.

For those after some TOTK merch that is available outside Japan, the range of Uniqlo t-shirts is now live in North America and will be coming to Europe soon.