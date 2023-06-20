We've already got Final Fantasy VI on modern consoles thanks to the Pixel Remaster, but what if Square Enix decided to remake its beloved 1994 RPG? Apparently, some staff at the studio want to see it, according to vice president and Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase (via @Genki_JPN).

To celebrate the Final Fantasy series' 35th anniversary, Square Enix hosted a roundtable discussion (on YouTube) on the Pixel Remasters and the franchise, featuring Kitase alongside the "father of Final Fantasy" Hironobu Sakaguchi and artist Kazuko Shibuya. During the chat, Kitase addresses the question of a Final Fantasy VI remake, which has been kindly translated by Genki on Twitter:

"I think FF6 Remake would be difficult. FF7 Remake is not yet finished so I am not able to think about it... But for FF6 there are many FF6 fans inside the company and they often ask me 'when are we making 6?'"





It's clear that the SNES classic is as beloved by those working at Square Enix as it is by the series' many fans across the world. This chat obviously means nothing, but what would a Final Fantasy VI remake look like? We'd personally love to see it in HD-2D but given Square and Kitase's huge overhaul of Final Fantasy VII in Remake, anything is possible.

Sakaguchi followed up Kitase's comment, saying that CG would be hard to do, because you'd need to change a lot more from a pixel-based game to a CG/3D entry, including elements of the story. But it sounds like Sakaguchi also wants a FF6 remake, as he says "Won't you release it sooner?" unless he's referring to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which made a splash at Summer Game Fest 2023 a few weeks ago and is due out in 2024.

Square Enix has been pretty darn busy over the past few years, and this interview comes just days before its next mainline entry in the Final Fantasy series — Final Fantasy XVI — releases as a PS5 exclusive. In terms of Switch games, we've already seen the aforementioned Pixel Remasters, Octopath Traveler II, Paranormasight, and Theatrhythm. Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai is still to come, while there are plenty of other rumours swirling around about remakes, remasters, and so on.