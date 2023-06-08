Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Legendary games developer Masahiro Sakurai has been making more videos than we can keep track of over on his YouTube channel, Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games. While we haven't been able to cover each and every one of them on Nintendo Life, his latest upload caught our artistic eye.

In this recent video, 'The Basics of Pixel Art', Sakurai explains the, uhh, basics of pixel art — it's an accurate title, we'll give him that. At just under three minutes in length, this really is a whistle-stop tour of the art form, but it gives an interesting look into how something as simple as a circle can take on a multitude of different forms.

The video details the basics of drawing a circle for a 16x16 sprite, using up to three colours (as was the case for Sakurai's NES Kirby designs), and the beginnings of adding texture. Look, we won't claim that we now know how to create a fully pixel-art world, but it's always nice to start somewhere.

Also, did you know that the Kirby sprite in Kirby's Adventure gets a little plumper when taking on a copy ability? That was news to us, and Sakurai shows it in action above.