Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Apogee Entertainment has revealed a brand new dungeon-maker action RPG for Switch during the Guerrilla Collective today. And from the visuals alone, we're getting some serious The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap vibes.

Developed by Skydevilpalm, Quest Master is a gorgeous-looking game where you create your own dungeons. Quest Master is coming to Steam Early Access in Q3 2023, while the Switch release will come when the game launches in 1.0. So we might have a while to wait!

The whole game looks like a lovely pixel art 'Zelda Maker'. Now we can create our dream 2D Zelda dungeons. You'll be able to share maps online with other players, and it's up to you whether you go for something creative and fun or crushingly difficult.

Here are all of the details on the game so far from publisher Apogee:

Craft a legendary journey from scratch with an intuitive level creator to make simple dungeons and overworld-connected quests in this faithful pixel art love letter to top-down action JRPG classics of yesteryear. Drag-and-drop dozens of themed design tiles onto a blank canvas to create lava-filled caverns, mountainous overworlds, grassy forests, desert dunes, and more. Provide instructions for the quest ahead or design an epic narrative full of placeable NPCs and customizable signs with a plethora of dialogue options.

When the masterpiece is complete, fearlessly charge into the world, ready to face belligerent bats, surly snakes, and nefarious skeletons. Keep enemies at a safe distance with a bow or bring them in for combat close with a precisely aimed hookshot. Master weapons and powerful magic, navigate user-created labyrinths, unlock doors and solve puzzles while defending against the dangers that lurk within. Guide progression with bodies of water and boulders that can only be traversed with a hammer or flippers. The journey is as easy or as difficult as the creator wishes. Invent patience-testing experiences or entire quests with multiple biomes, bosses, and side missions. Place enemy spawn points in strategic locations to create challenging dungeons (that can lock upon entry!) before concocting the perfect puzzle with the ideal amount of flaming traps, levers, timed switches, and invisible chests. Venture through bespoke labyrinths solo, or dungeon-crawl cooperatively with up to 3-player multiplayer sessions. Share created quests with others and try out worlds made by fellow designers online. Recreate classic levels from famous top-down action games of old, and craft adventures reminiscent of the 16-bit classics.

If you're impressed with what you've seen from Quest Master so far, keep an eye on the game's Steam page, and we'll let you know as soon as we know when it's coming to Switch.

What do you think of Quest Master? Will you be throwing pots for this dungeon maker game? Let us know in the comments.