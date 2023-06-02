It looks like the Pikachu Talk app available for Google Home and Assistant devices is getting shut down later this month.

As you might recall, this device allowed fans of Pikachu to casually chat with him in the comfort of their own home. You can ask him all sorts of questions and he would respond with classic phrases like "Pika-pi!" and "Pi-kaaa-chuuuuuuuu". He could even sing Happy Birthday.

Here's the message about the service's discontinuation on 13th June 2023:

"Just so you know, Pikachu won't be available starting June 13th."

GoNintendo notes how Pikachu Talk will "continue to be accessible" on Amazon Alexa devices, but this could also change in the future.