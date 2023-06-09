Ah, summer. The sun is out, the days are longer, the BBQs are lit. What better time is there to load up on video games? Fortunately, Nintendo of Europe is here to lend a helping hand (one that is reaching straight into our wallets) as it has today kicked off its eShop Summer Sale.

Wave one of this sale is now live, with the second wave set to add even more games on 15th June. There are over 1,500 titles seeing a discount in this period, so we can't do as we usually do and list every available discount as you would be scrolling forever. What we have done, however, is pull out some of the biggest titles currently on sale and listed them below.

If you want to see a full list of all the games available in the European eShop Summer Sale, be sure to check it out over on the eShop site.

Before you dive in, why not pick up some eShop credit from our store? We are currently offering 5% off the following vouchers when you use the code NLIFE5 — perfect if you want to get more games for less.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Now, let's see some of the big titles on offer...

Have any of the above taken your fancy? Take to the comments to let us know what you are going to be grabbing in the sale.