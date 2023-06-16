Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has announced the 2003 Game Boy Advance release Fire Emblem will be coming to the Switch Online service next week on 23rd June. This tactical RPG is also known as Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade and will be available to everyone who has access to the Expansion Pack tier.

This entry was the first installment in the series to be released outside of Japan and also featured debut of Lyn - who also happens to appear as the Emblem of Blazing in the new Switch release Fire Emblem Engage. Here's a bit more about this classic, courtesy of the PR:

"In Fire Emblem, the nation of Lycia stands on the precipice of war after centuries of peace. Turmoil grows as noble houses plot treason, allies become enemies and armies stand poised for combat … all while a mysterious figure manipulates empires from the shadows. Now Lyn, along with Eliwood and Hector, must amass their own army to fight back against the forces that would destroy everything they hold dear – and before the world is burned to ash.