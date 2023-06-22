The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 (Nintendo, 21st Jun, $29.99 each) – HD versions of the first two Pikmin games, originally released on the Nintendo GameCube system, are available now for the Nintendo Switch system! The games can be purchased individually or as a digital bundle that contains both games at a discounted price. With the inclusion of these two games on Nintendo Switch, all four main games in the Pikmin series – Pikmin 1, Pikmin 2, Pikmin 3 and, as of July 21, Pikmin 4 – are playable on one system.

STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous (XSEED), 27th Jun, $49.99) - Put down roots on your new farm in the peaceful town of Forgotten Valley and forge precious memories as you weave your own generation-spanning tale of friendship, family and farming. Bring life to the land by cultivating crops and raising animals, find love among the town’s friendly folk and make lasting memories with a family of your very own in this reimagining of a beloved farming classic. Start your farm on June 27, pre-orders are available now! - Read our STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life review

Switch eShop - New Releases

Alice Sisters (Pixel Heart, 21st Jun, $5.99) - The big mountain villain captured the mom of Alice and her sister. Help Alice and her sister save their mother through 28 levels spread over 4 worlds, each with their final villain to battle against! Play alone by switching from one character to another, or cooperate with 2 players to complete each level. Each of the sisters has her own power, Alice can change size by jumping on magic mushrooms. Her small size will allow her to pass through narrow spaces, but be careful because she will not be able to jump very high and very far! Alice's sister can throw balls to repel enemies or break stones blocking the path. Go through the levels and solve puzzles by activating the right lever, the right switches, as well as finding the color keys to open the different doors.

Arcade Archives MEGABLAST (HAMSTER, 15th Jun, $7.99) - " MEGABLAST " is a shooting game released by TAITO in 1989. At the end of the 21st century, while humanity prospers, with war and famine vanquished from the earth, a spate of kidnaps in which women from all over the world are taken to the dark nebula planet Zancs. Operate the Megablast, a space fighter that represents the best of Earth's scientific capabilities, and rescue the women of your planet!

Auralux: Constellations (Grove Street Games, 22nd Jun, $7.99) - Every choice matters, and the only path to victory is through clever strategy. Auralux: Constellations features a slow, graceful feel, easy to learn mechanics and vibrant minimalistic graphics - all pulsing to the rhythm of ambient music. This game is designed to provide a relaxing, cerebral experience that will challenge even the most experienced RTS fans. Auralux: Constellations is the long-awaited sequel to Auralux, the critically acclaimed mobile Real Time Strategy game. Start with a single planet. Then upgrade, expand, and attack until you’ve conquered the entire system. Now with Auralux: Constellations, for the first time you can play against your friends in online multiplayer games.

BroodStar (Schmidthoffer David, 24th Jun, $11.00) - BroodStar is a classic arcade shoot’em up with heavy roguelike elements. Careful, though… the vastness of space contains many formidable enemies. If you fall along the way, you have to start over — the only thing you’ll bring with you are the upgrade modules you collected in your past runs, in the form of research points that augment your ship. Will they be enough to get you through hordes of unknown creatures and monstrous bosses, and fulfill your quest of defeating the living planet — the BroodStar?

Castle of Heart + Jet Kave Adventure Bundle (7Levels, 22nd Jun, $29.99) - CASTLE OF HEART: A mesmerizing action-platformer that will test your skills and determination. Play as a cursed knight, turned to stone by the evil sorcerer’s spell. Fight to break free from the curse and rescue his true love. Navigate through hauntingly beautiful environments, from desolate graveyards to eerie castles, while battling against monstrous creatures. But remember – the body of stone has its limits! It disintegrates permanently as the knight loses the energy, strategically collect magic and power-ups, defeat enemies and bosses to regain your stone body strength.

Charade Maniacs (Reef Entertainment, 27th Jun, $49.99) - A mysterious figure abducts Hiyori Sena, transporting her to a strange world with nine other abductees and welcomes them to a world called Arcadia. Everyone must act out "dramas" for a chance to escape, all whilst avoiding the trappings of a traitor. From the writer of Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly, Uta Amamiya, and the illustrator of Norn9, Teita, who's hand will she take at the end? Originally released only in Japan, the eccentric cast returns to the stage on the Nintendo Switch™!

Dolmenjord – Viking Islands (Mens Sana Interactive, 27th Jun, $2.99) - Dolmenjord is a game inspired by Norse mythology, where Vikings need help to organize their villages and thus solve the puzzles and dominate new lands. The puzzles are simple in the early islands, but it gets challenging as you advance in the exploration. If you prefer a more relaxing journey, that's fine! Whenever you want, you can enable the Casual Mode in the Options Menu. A tip button will be available.

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine (Thunderful, 22nd Jun, $9.99) - Dr. Fetus` Mean Meat Machine provides the perfect combination of classic puzzle-gameplay and hardcore platforming elements that Super Meat Boy is known for. Puzzle your way through beautiful hand-crafted worlds and more than 100 puzzle-levels, filled with creative traps and hazards. At the end of each world, prepare for a gruesome boss fight that will provide the ultimate challenge. - Read our Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine review

Earthen Dragon (Origamihero, 22nd Jun, $9.99) - Darkness looms in the skies above the dragon's valley. If he wishes to save his friends, he must journey deep into a long lost world and regain his old strength. As the nameless dragon, you will master the elements, renew the wind under your wings and discover powers hidden away in ruins, caves and dungeons. Your enemies are numerous, tainted by a darkness you don't yet understand. You may feel alone, but you're not the only one out there. Earthen Dragon is an Action RPG with a focus on exploration and combat. You'll gain experience through battle and find items and treasures on your travels to improve your strength and magic skills.

Everdream Valley (Untold Tales, 23rd Jun, $24.99) - School is out and you're spending summer in Everdream Valley on your grandparents quaint farm. Experience wildlife, adventure, and a bit of magic each day. Go back to a time of innocence where things like work, responsibilities or relationships were the last thing on your mind.

Fall of Porcupine (Assemble Entertainment, 15th Jun, $19.99) - Step into the town of Porcupine and take to the well-loved scrubs of Finley, the newest fledgling doctor to join the ranks of St. Ursula's hospital. As the seasons in the small-town change and life starts to stir, you'll soon realize that things aren't always what they seem: Not everyone is honest with themselves and others, the healthcare industry is not as illustrious as it seemed in medical school, and the work/life balance Finley strives toward might be impossible to achieve. Fall of Porcupine is an original narrative adventure and a love letter to those who are there for us whenever we don't feel like ourselves. The game tackles sensitive topics with an approachable narrative, relatable characters, and resonating dialogue featuring tons of exploration, fun mini-games, and casual platforming.

Gramik Paint Roller (Isaias Game Dev, 15th Jun, $30/00) - Paint the levels, develop strategies, a challenging and relaxing game, and enjoy the more than 50 levels. Reaching the end will be your greatest achievement!

Johnny Trigger Action Collection (QubicGames, 24th Jun, $8.99) - Get ready for the thrilling gaming experience with the Johnny Trigger Action Collection! This bundle combines two action-packed games that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Take on the role of the stylish, deadly and smooth as a billiard ball Johnny Trigger - International Man of Mayhem! Do you have what it takes to bring down the underground world of the mafia? “Less talk, more bullets” – that’s Johnny’s motto as he runs, jumps, spins, slides and keeps on shooting till every bad guy’s bitten the dust.

Little Friends: Puppy Island (Fireshine Games, 27th Jun, $39.99) - Get ready for a pawsome puppy adventure in Little Friends: Puppy Island! Discover exciting locations, dig up hidden treasures, build and expand your holiday resort, and meet plenty of lovable little friends to care for on your very own un-paw-gettable, tropical island adventure!

Lost Lands: Sand Captivity (FIVE-BN STUDIO, 15th Jun, $6.99) - An artifact found on Earth interferes with Susan's life and forces her to return to adventures. “Lost Lands: Sand Captivity” is an adventure game in the genre of Hidden Objects, with plenty of mini-games and puzzles, unforgettable characters and complicated quests. After the peace in the Lost Lands was restored, Susan decided to restore her own world. She had become a dedicated mother and a grandmother. All that reminded her of her previous adventures were the stories she told to her granddaughter under the guise of fairytales. But like mother, like son. Jim couldn't walk by the artifact of the Lost Lands that was found on Earth. Accidentally, he unleashed an ancient curse. So now Susan has to return to the Lost Lands one more time to save her family.

Marble Ball Friends (STP WORKS, 22nd Jun, $3.99) - In addition, by increasing the number of Animal Friends, a permanent effect is triggered, making it easier to increase the number of balls in your possession. * Mini Games There are a variety of in-game mini-games such as Crune Tower, Bingo, and Gathering Acorn. The mini-games are open to all players who are playing together. Work together to get BIG WIN.

Neko Secret Homecoming (eastasiasoft, 22nd Jun, $9.99) - Neko Secret Homecoming mixes third-person 3D exploration of Neko Town with 2D puzzles in the anime factory. Hacking the anime factory’s terminals will require picture puzzles to be solved, thereby unlocking beautiful images, while other mini games are hidden throughout the world for good casual variety, whether it’s playing darts or cracking a safe. Your heroine can be fully customized from head to toe, too, from accessories and outfits to body shape and hairstyle!

nPiano (RedDeer.Games, 16th Jun, $18.99) - A marvel of modernity A small, handy piano that you can take with you anywhere – on a trip, to school, or on a walk. Wow yourself, your friends, and your family with the magic of sound. Bring out your inner Chopin Music develops memory and improves motor skills and concentration. With its total power, you will awaken creativity and sensitivity to beauty.

Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island (Aksys Games, 6th Jul, $39.99) - Cultivate crops and raise livestock in this fun fantasy farming simulation game where you are free to play as you wish. Roam the island to collect ingredients and materials to craft the goods the residents need. Back on your farm, plant seeds to raise crops that will grow over time and collect milk and eggs from your animals. Use the money and goodwill you earn from your hard work to decorate the island and make it your perfectly royal fantasy home.

Princess Closet - Fashion and love will change me - (OperaHouse, 22nd Jun, $19.99) - Fashion and romance will change my life. Become a fashion model and enjoy romance! It's a romance game for girls! Invited by a member of the popular fashion brand "Princess Closet," you have been transformed into a "fashion model. " Work together with the ultimate handsome boyfriend towards becoming a top model! Your encounter with your dashing boyfriend. . . is the beginning of a romance that will change your life!

Raging Bytes (KEMCO, 27th Jun, $14.99) - A police officer, Ben, awakens in hospital after an accident to find the city overrun by zombies! What in the world is going on here? Can the government be relied on? Do any other survivors remain? Ben stumbles upon a doctor named Barbra while struggling through zombie-infested streets. Together, they make their way to Ben's police station, but only more horror awaits them. Can you survive the raging b“y”tes of the zombies? Planned by Jiro Ishii, and developed by Hit-Point, Raging Bytes offers a story-driven plot akin to zombie movies, a bite of horror without excessive gore, attractive characters filled with drama, turn-based battles with strategic depth and diverse scavenging locations. Rise above the undead, shape destinies, and embrace a thrilling adventure!

Railway Empire 2 – Nintendo Switch Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup, 22nd Jun, $49.99) - Railway Empire 2 features bigger, more detailed and lively maps than ever before, focusing on iconic regions of the USA and Europe. Improved track construction helps you focus on the important decisions as you drive the economy and help the growth of the cities. Signals are placed automatically, bridges can hold more than 4 tracks and the expandable train stations can now have up to 8 tracks. Choose from 6 different characters to lead your railway company, each with their own strengths and weaknesses.

Retro Rollers Bundle (HOF Games, 22nd Jun, $9.99) - This bundle includes all the "hedge-like" games from developer Spicy Gyro Games: Panic Porcupine - Blast through over 50 stages of topsy-turvy, spike-laced, slime-drenched, buzzsaw-filled deathtraps in this mashup of precision platforming and high speed gameplay. Polyroll - Explore a colorful bug-themed world infused with retro charm and chock full of inventive hazards, bosses and enemies.

Rice Bowl Restaurant (SOFT SOURCE, 22nd Jun, $14.99) - Mixed Rice (Nasi Kampur) is a common and popular food in Indonesia. In the Rice Bowl Restaurant (Warung Nasi Campur) game, you will later sell this Indonesian speciality and meet various types of customers. Cook food according to customer orders, act quickly and upgrade all your stall's facilities to make sales faster and more efficient!

Skautfold: Usurper (Red Art Games, 23rd Jun, $14.99) - Usurper is a Metroidvania Action-RPG. With Eldritch horrors having been unleashed by the outer-worldly Citadel, your job is to rid London of its terrors and defeat the Navigator! Use the new "Guard" system that rewards skillful play and accuracy to uncover the massive structure and defeat the nightmares lurking within. This sequel to Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity does not require knowledge of the previous game. - Read our Skautfold: Usurper review

Sky Caravan (RedDeer.Games, 23rd Jun, $19.99) - Misfits with hearts of gold Take your time getting to know your reliable cook Barto, (oftentimes reckless) pilot Kleber and the skilled engineer Jackie. These guys will follow you through thick and thin, and it's your job to keep them safe. Your choices will influence their fate in more ways than one. Your package is on its way Travel through a variety of sky worlds with unique biomes and numerous challenges along the way. Decide for yourself if the cargo is worth a rush, and if the clients would accept a delay for ANY reason. Caravaneers pay their debts! Ohh. . . I forgot to mention that you are head over heels in debt.

SOULVARS (Shueisha Games, 26th Jun, $16.99) - SOULVARS takes deckbuilding combat to the next level with the innovative Soulbit system. Combine Soulbit actions and use deck-controlling Abilities to pull off 100+ breathtaking moves. Tactically counter powerful attacks and debuffs from enemy "Dominators", and time your counterattacks for maximum effect! Enjoy the best of both worlds: deep deckbuilding strategy and high-speed RPG battles!

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia (Coatsink Software, 20th Jun, $24.99) - The Last Hero of Nostalgaia is a satirical action-adventure, driven by a dark story, set in an incredibly rich and complex world. Nostalgaia, the world of videogames, is collapsing backwards into a mysterious pixelation, with every particle of fidelity bleeding away. Oblivion seemingly awaits even our most cherished gaming memories. But as the lighting dims and frames diminish, with the world on the brink of extinction, hope emerges to fight back. As the most hideous pixelated hero to ever spawn in Nostalgaia, you must fight through an army of its mindless inhabitants, while being jeered by a cynical narrator who despises your very existence. Featuring hard but fair combat that fans of the genre will relish, along with *full character customization, unique battle armor and engaging narrative mechanics rich in lore, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia’s twisted and wicked tale is prepared to send you headfirst into almost certain death around its every vertex.

Tricks Magician (Ratalaika Games, 22nd Jun, $4.99) - Tricks Magician is a game about a magician who has been trapped in an alternate reality. Because of his assistant rabbit's revenge, he must now overcome several challenges, defying gravity and return to the real world. Experience challenging levels with puzzle platforming, use tricks to make your enemies disappear, and complete the reality-bending main campaign.

Unimime – Unicycle Madness (Roflcopter Ink, 22nd Jun, $4.99) - Unimime is a fun, not-so-easy to master, physics-based balance game. Start your adventure as a simple mime, barely able to stay upright. Master the art of unicycling and venture across breakneck flat surfaces, minimal inclines, and pocketbook-sized crates!

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 (PQube, 21st Jun, $19.99) - Not all heroes are born, many are forged by the finest Hero School – yours. Build and manage your very own hero academy within this simulation-RPG genre blend! Nurture a unique, ever-growing roster of students and fight in strategic turn-based-combat as you experience a narrative spanning over ten years. A STORY SPANNING TEN YEARS Uncover the truth behind an ancient dragon awakening to wreak havoc across the world of Valthiria. Can you revive the academy and unite kingdoms to rid the world of evil?

Wolf Simulator: RPG Survival Animal Battle (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 16th Jun, $9.99) - Wolf Simulator is an amazing game with spectacular hunts and alpha battles. Become a wild wolf, fight for new territories so that the wild world would know who is a real Alpha. The main action of the game lays around realistic hunting of a variety of animals and beating the Alphas on each territory of the vast open world map. But be careful! Some animals might be very attentive, so you have to silently crawl to catch them.

Zenful Journey (Ultimate Games, 20th Jun, $4.99) - Take in the sights and sounds of nature as you wander through the forest, marvelling at the majestic giant tree and spotting castles and buildings along the way. With no rush or pressure, you can take your time and enjoy the journey, immersing yourself in the peaceful ambience and forgetting your worries for a little while. Whether you're in need of a moment of relaxation or simply want to enjoy a beautiful virtual world, Zenful Journey offers a unique and immersive gaming experience. So why not take a break from the stresses of daily life and lose yourself in the tranquil world of Zenful Journey?

