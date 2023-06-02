If you're looking for an excuse to add even more Joy-Con colours to your Switch collection, you'll be pleased to know Nintendo has today announced another two sets.

They are due out in North America and other locations on 30th June 2023 and will be priced at $79.99 (or your regional equivalent). As you can see, one set is Pastel Purple and Pastel Green, and the other set includes Pastel Pink and Pastel Yellow.

pic.twitter.com/PFGHvstoN7 Kick off your summer in style with this new line of pastel Joy-Con controllers, available 6/30. Which color is your fave? #Nintendo June 2, 2023

