Later this month, Spike Chunsoft is releasing Master Detective Archives: Rain Code on the Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, if you ended up ordering a copy of the "Mysteriful Limited Edition" and are located in North America, there's been a slight delay. Instead of releasing alongside the standard and digital offerings, orders of this version are now "expected to be fulfilled" by 14th July 2023.

"Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Standard Edition and digital versions are not affected and will be available on the originally announced June 30, 2023 release date."

The Shinigami plush was the reason behind the setback and the issue has now been resolved:

"This setback is the result of an unanticipated and unavoidable delay encountered during the customs clearance process of the Spirited 6.5” Shinigami plush. This customs issue has now been resolved. The Spike Chunsoft, Inc. team is continuing to work closely with its partners to expedite the release of the Mysteriful Limited Edition."

The standard and digital versions of the game will launch on 30th June. You can check out our previous coverage for more information about this upcoming release.