The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been a huge success for Nintendo and Illumination since it made its debut in April, and now it has achieved yet another milestone.

After surpassing the $1 billion mark at the global box office last month, the movie has now climbed past Disney's 2013 animated hit Frozen ($1.284 billion).

The latest figures reveal the Mario Movie has now made a whopping $1.288 billion, placing it underneath Frozen 2 ($1.45 billion) in terms of the "highest-grossing animated movies of all time". The remake of The Lion King is technically in the lead ($1.66 billion).

If you haven't watched the Mario Movie yet, it's now also available on select digital and streaming services: