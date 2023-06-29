The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for a little over a month now and what a month it has been! We have each poured hundreds of hours into exploring this vast Hyrule, defeating monsters and solving puzzles as we go. But, let's admit it, a lot of us have also gotten stuck once or twice on the journey.

So, where do you turn when you find yourself stumped by one particular problem and unable to move on? Of course, you could check out our TOTK guide campaign at Nintendo Life (go on, you know you want to), but if you are after something a little more physical, something that reminds you of the good old days of gaming, then you might want to flip through the pages of Piggyback's official guidebook instead.

This is the team that previously worked with Nintendo to tackle all of the problems in Breath of the Wild, and the Tears of the Kingdom book looks just as detailed. With the guidebook releasing this week, our good pal and video producer for Pure Xbox, Craig, was able to get his hands on the hardback edition and has snapped up some sweet pictures to show what's in store.

Now, the following gallery doesn't even scratch the surface of everything that the book contains, but if you are still trying to play the game completely blind then be warned that you might find some spoilers ahead about what certain overground enemies and locations look like.

And if these pictures inspire you to pick up a copy of your own, you can find links to both the Collector's hardback and Standard paperback at the bottom of this article.

But first, let's take a look at the book...

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.