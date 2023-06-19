It's been over a month since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched; can you believe it?

It seems only yesterday that we witnessed the first trailer from Nintendo confirming the game's development, yet here we are, and many people will have likely finished the main story by now.

In an age where games seem to come and go faster than British Prime Ministers, you'd think that Tears of the Kingdom might well have slunk into the shadows by now. But with an admittedly sparse upcoming line-up from Nintendo (look, Everybody 1-2-Switch doesn't quite count), it seems many are still quite content to continue playing the latest Zelda title for the foreseeable future.

So we want to know: are you still playing it? Feel free to take part in the below poll to let us know where you're at with the game. Don't forget, too, that you can still also provide your own review score, if you wish. Simply head on over to the article below and cast your deciding score from 1 to 10. Remember, if you feel like you need to change it later down the line, that's absolutely fine too.