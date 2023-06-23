E3 2023 was cancelled earlier this year in March, and now in an update, it seems the events for 2024 and 2025 have also been axed. This information was featured in a slide during a Los Angeles City Tourism Board meeting.

The Entertainment Software Association has come out with a statement, mentioning how "no final decisions" about next year's event had been made yet. It's reportedly "having conversations" about 2024 and beyond at this stage.

Although this year's event didn't go ahead, Geoff Keighley's 'Summer Game Fest 2023' event was once again able to fill this void. Keighley's event originally began in 2020, who at the time "saw the wheels falling off the wagon of E3".

E3 is now run by ReedPop, who earlier this year mentioned how this year's show "simply did not garner sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact" of the video game industry.

[Full disclosure: Nintendo Life and its Hookshot Media sister sites are partnered with ReedPop.]