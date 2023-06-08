Update [Thu 8th Jun, 2023 01:25 BST]:

Here's your reminder that this update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is now live. So you can now check out "The Remembering" update. Enjoy!

Original article [Wed 7th Jun, 2023 02:00 BST]:

The Disney Dreamlight Valley development team said it would be delivering a new update in "early June" and the day has now arrived with "The Remembering" update.

The fifth major update will roll out across regions on 7th June (again, that's already today in some locations), and allows players to "unveil the secret to The Forgetting". Your "decorating dreams" will also come true with a touch of magic, furniture, mannequins, and more.

This is one update you won't soon forget 🌙✨ #DisneyDreamlightValley 's fifth major content update, The Remembering, launches June 7th at 9:00am ET! pic.twitter.com/2M865dfBEW June 6, 2023

Below are the full patch notes for this latest version of Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Disney Dreamlight Valley - Update 5

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS:

- It’s our biggest story update yet! The story behind The Forgetting comes full circle!

- Fairy Godmother – along with her Friendship Quests – arrives in the Valley, answering the long-standing question of “who does that giant pumpkin belong to?”

- Celebrate all things Pixar with the brand-new Wonder of Pixar Star Path, featuring exclusive items from upcoming feature film Elemental, as well as Inside Out, Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, and Turning Red.

- Even more new, optional items are on their way to the Premium Shop for a limited time, including the Dark Castle House Style, vacation-inspired Dream Styles for multiple characters, animal companion skins, and much more!

- Browse with confidence. Preview the in-game models of items in the Premium Shop before purchasing them.

- Premium Shop refresh time has been adjusted to Wednesday at 9:00 AM ET (from Friday).

- New shipment alert! Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a new batch of items to collect, including a range of pumpkin-themed goods.

- To help track which items from Scrooge McDuck’s Store you’ve added to your Collection (and which you haven’t yet), a red dot will be displayed on store items that are not yet owned.

- Make your mark on the Valley with the expanded Touch of Magic feature, allowing the customization of furniture using your hard-earned motifs.

- Bring a little more style to rainy days in the Valley with new umbrella hand accessories.

- You can now place multiple different player houses throughout the Valley. Please note, only one instance of any given house style can be placed.

- Step up your wardrobe! Use the new mannequin feature to save, display, and instantly change into your favorite outfits at the press of a button.

- Roads in the Valley have received a glow up, allowing you to add borders to them.

- Customize the look of your Tools with Premium tool skins.

- We’ve added a news feed to the Start Menu to help keep you in the loop about all the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley updates.

- Added a toggle to the Options menu on high performance hardware (PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X) that allows players to increase the Valley item limit, allowing for the placement of 1,200 unique objects / 6,000 total objects (including duplicates).

- Added Steam and Epic Game Store achievements.

- [REDACTED] root vegetables again? [REDACTED]oes it mea[REDACTED]

TOP BUG FIXES:

- Fixed an issue which caused all Passion Lilies in the Frosted Heights biome to appear as red on the ground but would switch to their correct color when picked up.

- Fixed an issue which prevented players from cooking the Dream Fizz recipe.

- Fixed an issue which caused certain quest-giver icons to display improperly in their frames.

- Fixed an issue in which Scrooge McDuck’s Store would appear empty.

- Fixed an issue in which the game would open in a small window for some PC players, preventing interaction with the game.

- Fixed an issue which prevented Memory Shards and Star Coins from spawning when watering dried flowers or removing small Night Thorns.

- Fixed an issue which prevented players from buying or selling items from Goofy’s stall.

- "Stitch's Hobby” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented some players from giving Stitch his repaired TV.

- “Staking Your Territory” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented players from removing the mustache Nala asked them to wear during this quest.

- “Collect 'Em All: Strangers from the Outside!” quest: Fixed an issue where alien toys would occasionally appear in unreachable locations.

- “A Story to Tell” quest: Fixed an issue in which the photo the player takes is not recognized during this quest.

- “Eyes in the Dark” quest: Fixed an issue in which a freeze would revert players to an earlier stage of the quest where they had to bring a sound system to Nala and prevent further progress.

- “Eyes in the Dark” quest: Fixed an issue in which a slimy bug under a rock is unreachable.

- “Remy’s Recipe Book” quest: Fixed an issue in which the peanuts required for this quest disappear from the player’s inventory.

- Fixed an issue which prevented the game from recognizing completion of the duty “Take a Photo with Mirabel”.

- Fixed an issue in which Mirabel’s icon appears on the map, but she is not present at that location in-game.

- Fixed an issue in which oysters stop spawning in the Dazzle Beach biome.

- Fixed an issue which caused the Raven Wings item to repeated flap every few seconds.

- Fixed an issue which caused some items to appear visible through walls.

- Fixed instances of users experiencing Initialization Error #10

- Various visual and sound optimizations and fixes.

- And more bug fixes, optimizations and performance stability improvements!

