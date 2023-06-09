Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Day of the Devs is always a highlight for some stunning indie titles, and one of our favourites was Cocoon, a top-down puzzle adventure game from developer Geometric Interactive and publisher Annapurna Interactive.

The studio was founded by Limbo and Inside's lead gameplay designer Jeppe Carlsen, award-winning composer and audio designer on Inside, and Cocoon seems to carry over that eerie, atmospheric atmosphere perfectly.

In Cocoon, you'll be jumping between worlds — which exist within orbs that you carry on your back. You use these orbs to solve multiple puzzles, merging them together, swapping them around, and even using them to power machinery.

The stunning world design combines unusual, ancient machinery, colourful natural biomes, and strange guardian enemies to create a puzzle adventure game like no other.

For a quick rundown, here are some more details on the game along with some screens from Geometric Interactive:

KEY FEATURES: - Worlds within Worlds: COCOON is a unique take on the puzzle adventure genre, where each world exists within an orb that you can carry on your back. Wrap your head around the core mechanic of leaping between worlds — and combine, manipulate, and rearrange them to solve intricate puzzles.

- Alien Machinery: Interact with alien environments and biomechanical devices left behind by an ancient civilization. Journey through unique and diverse biomes, from industrial structures to massive organic caverns, and discover how they are connected to one another. - Orb Abilities: Each orb has an ability that can be unlocked, thereby turning the orb into a unique tool for you to utilize within other worlds. Use these abilities to uncover hidden pathways and objects, fire projectiles to trigger switches, and more. - Monstrous Guardians: Mighty guardians protect every world, and you must face them in fierce battles. Each fight is unique and requires you to master new and satisfying mechanics.

Cocoon doesn't have a release date yet, but we might see more of this stunning-looking game the Annapurna Interactive Showcase on 29th June.

What do you think of Cocoon? Did it stand out to you yesterday? Stay safe and tell us in the comments.