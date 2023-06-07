Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We've seen visuals inspired by classic animated movies plenty of times, but rarely have the worlds of Disney-inspired and horror gone hand in hand. But Little Sewing Machine's new game, led by Remothered creator Chris Darril, brings the two worlds together to beautiful, unsettling effect.

Bye Sweet Carole is a horror adventure game inspired by "the greatest animation movies" where a young woman jumps into a world that's been infested by rabbits. Blending surreal and creepy vibes with a gorgeous world, Bye Sweet Carole looks to unsettle players with this potent and unusual blend.

The game's first trailer was unveiled during today's Guerilla Collective, and it gives us a lovely little look at both sides of the coin. The whimsy and magical atmosphere of the world, the cute little birds, and the gentle music soon give way to some rather chilling visuals and creatures.

Publisher Just For Games has shared more details about this upcoming curio, including the basic premise and a handful of features — including the ability to turn into a rabbit. Come on, you're tempted. We've got all the additional details below, including some stunning screenshots of the game:

Bye Sweet Carole is a horrific thriller game inspired by the greatest animation movies and created by Chris Darril.(Remothered series).

Be ready to jump into the world of Corolla and meet the rabbits that has infested it. Young Lana Benton, urged by the terrifying Mr. Kyn, also known as “Old Hat,” finds herself catapulted into a mysterious enchanted garden to deal with menacing and disturbing creatures. After discovering a number of letters from a certain “French,” Lana decides to follow the last known trail of Carole Simmons, a girl of the same age who apparently escaped from Bunny Hall, an orphanage in the nineteenth century. The building is now infested by colony of wild rabbits able to open a dimensional portal to the realm of Corolla... Key features:

- Embark on a horrific journey through a dark tale set in the mesmerizing world of Corolla.

- Immerse yourself in a hand-drawn universe brought to life using cinematographic techniques inspired by the greatest animated movies.

- Encounter a vibrant cast of characters, from your loyal friend M. Beasie to the malevolent owl Velenia and the terrifying M. Kyn.

- Shape-shift into a rabbit and harness your various forms to conquer the deadly challenges that await you.

If you're enchanted by what you've seen, well, us too! But we'll have to wait for a little while before we can get our hands on this one. Bye Sweet Carole is due to release sometime in 2024 on Switch and all other platforms, so we'll tend to the rose garden for a while to keep up preoccupied.

Do you like what you've seen of Bye Sweet Carole? Hop into the comments and let us know.