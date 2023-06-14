Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Animation studio Bobbypills is teaming up with Evil Empire and Motion Twin, to create a Dead Cells animated series which will air in 2024. The series will consist of 10 seven-minute-long episodes and will initially stream on ADN (which is also co-producing the show) in France before being made available worldwide afterwards.

We don't know a lot about the upcoming series at the moment (not even its official title), but the above teaser trailer does show off the 2D visual style that we can expect to see the show adopt. A brief synopsis (found below) suggests that the series will be sticking relatively close to the source material, but for a game so defined by its mechanics, there really is room for the story to go anywhere.

The new show brings fans to a cursed island that has been racked by a strange plague. After the island’s foolish king develops a remedy that ends up turning the population into monstrous creatures, prophecies depicting a flame-headed hero begin to appear. As it so happens this beheaded hero is real, but saving a kingdom isn’t on his schedule and he just wants to be left alone.

We have also got a couple of screenshots, showing some of the show's static backgrounds, all of which look sufficiently Dead Cells-y to our eye.

And that really is all that we know for now. We will be sure to keep you updated as more information comes out over the next few months.

Are you excited to see Dead Cells make the jump from game to animated series? Let us know in the comments.