The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has now been out for a week and Nintendo has already released a second update for the game.

Version 1.1.1 fixes an issue where players were unable to clear the main quest "The Closed Door" even if all the conditions are met. This update should resolve this issue.

Along with this, "several issues" have also been addressed to improve the overall gameplay experience. Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Ver. 1.1.1 (Released May 18, 2023)

General Updates

Fixed issue where, sometimes, the player could not clear main quest “The Closed Door,” even if they fulfilled the conditions to advance the quest. If you have already encountered this issue, you will be able to clear the quest by downloading this update data.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Before you update, just be mindful that patches like this may resolve certain glitches. We'll let you know if we hear anything about this. This update follows the discovery of item duplication in the new game: