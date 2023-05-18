We're not even a week into the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and sure enough, duplication glitches have already returned.

Compared to certain other video game glitches in the past, this one (utilising Link's bow & arrow) is a relatively straightforward process - allowing you to duplicate any inventory item. To perform this "easy duplication glitch", you'll need to have a bow, arrows, and the item you want to duplicate.

Zelda glitch enthusiast and Twitter user @ItsBenjaninja provides a quick and detailed demonstration, and there are also a lot of tutorials on YouTube to follow if you require further assistance. We've tried out the glitch ourselves and can confirm it works, but it might take a bit of practice.

So, there you go - that's how you can duplicate any item multiple times over. If you are interested in this glitch, you might want to try out it sooner rather than later as there's always the possibility Nintendo will patch this in a future game update. In saying this, you can set "automatic software updates" to "off" in the Switch's system settings.

It looks like some other glitches and methods may have already been discovered as well. Have you tried out the glitch above yet? Comment below.