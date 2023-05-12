The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally out and Nintendo has now published its first lot of patch notes, detailing everything that's in the launch build of the game.

There are some "general updates" including more characters for "Horse name inputs" and in addition to this, Nintendo has made a bunch of "additional fixes" in order to provide a more enjoyable gaming experience.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Ver. 1.1.0 (Released May 11, 2023)

General Updates

Horse name inputs now allow for Korean, Chinese (Simplified), and Chinese (Traditional) characters. If the system language is not set to Korean, Chinese (Simplified), or Chinese (Traditional), some inputted characters will not display.

Made other, additional fixes to allow for a more pleasing gameplay experience.

If you would like to learn more about Link's new adventure, be sure to check out our review - we've praised it, awarding the game an "outstanding" ten out of ten stars. It's also been well received in general.