The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already surpassed 10 million sales in just three days around the globe, and while its success isn't fully reflected in software sales data just yet, on the hardware front in the US, it's already lifted Nintendo's system sales.

In the latest update for the month of April, video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella has revealed how Nintendo Switch sales were at the top spot in America in terms of the number of units sold, which times in with the pre-orders and the release of the limited-edition Tears of the Kingdom system.

April US VG quick takes: Zelda OLED had a huge impact - May should be fun. Sub growth continues to slow. PSVR2 coming to retail happening not a moment too soon. Good to see all the new games in the top 20, but LEGO SW and ER provided tough YA comp. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 17, 2023

Here's exactly what Piscatella had to say:

"Video game hardware spending grew 7% when compared to YA, to $367M. This is the highest video game hardware spend for an April month since the $420M reached in April 2020. Double-digit percentage growth in both PS5 and Switch dollar sales offset declines on other platforms...Year-to-date hardware spending is now 18% higher when compared to the same period in 2022, at $1.8 billion.

"PlayStation 5 was the best-selling hardware platform in dollar sales during April, while Switch led the market in units sold. PlayStation 5 leads the 2023 hardware market year-to-date across both units and dollars."

In terms of software sales in the US during the month of April, a number of new releases occupy the top of the charts - with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in the top spot. Just below this, you can see some Capcom games like Resident Evil 4 and Mega Man's new collection, and Advance Wars + 2: Re-Boot Camp was able to secure the 15th spot in its launch month.