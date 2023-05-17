Well, we were expecting The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to sell well, but this is frankly astonishing.

Nintendo has confirmed that the latest entry to the Zelda franchise has sold over 10 million copies in just three days, becoming the fastest-selling Zelda game of all time. In a press release, the company has also confirmed that the game has also sold over 4 million copies in the Americas, becoming the fastest-selling Nintendo game for any system in that territory.

The milestone also puts the game more or less on par with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which also sold over 10 million copies within the first three days of sale. It's unknown at this time whether Tears of the Kingdom has beaten out Scarlet and Violet, but we'd be willing to bet that Nintendo would make it known if this were the case.

Nevertheless, 10 million in three days is simply incredible for a Zelda game. For context, Breath of the Wild now officially stands at a total of 29.81 million sales as of March 2023, which means that Tears of the Kingdom has managed to sell more than a third of those sales in just three days. That's ridiculous.

Veteran Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma recently stated that Tears of the Kingdom "has created a new kind of format for the series to proceed from". If these numbers are anything to go by, we reckon we're in for a lot more open-world Zelda in the years to come.