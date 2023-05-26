During the 'Marvelous Game Showcase 2023' livestream, the company announced not one but two new entries in the farming and life simulation series Story of Seasons.

The first trailer showed off new footage of the next major traditional game - with series manager Hikaru Nakano detailing what exactly fans could look forward to in this new instalment:

"What we just saw is the newest instalment in that beloved series. Fans can look forward to the joy of taking care of animals, growing crops, and sharing the fruits of your labor with your neighbours, all while living a wholesome life that warms the heart."

"...We're preserving all the cherished elements of the series while creating an entertaining farming experience that will reach more players than ever before."

In terms of "big changes" - Nakano example noted how the team is putting "a lot of extra effort into the visual presentation" of farms and surrounding natural environments.

"We're going to deliver an adventure that will really amaze our players."

As for the other game introduced, it's apparently a game you can "play with everyone", and is described as a "bold" new direction and concept for the series. The only footage of this project shared was concept artwork.

"We've heard our fans loud and clear, and they want to play Story of Seasons together with all their friends...look forward to hearing more!"

Other details about these games including platforms and a release date have not been revealed, so expect an update in the future. You can see these announcements around the 16 minute mark in the video below: