In case you weren't aware, Koroks are back in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Much like in Breath of the Wild, many of them can be found across the lands of Hyrule by lifting up rocks, chasing Korok remnants on the ground, and solving minor puzzles, granting you one Korok Seed.

Some, however, need to be physically moved and reunited with their traveling partner. Since these tasks grant you two Korok Seeds instead of one, it requires a little bit more effort from the player. Thankfully, these Koroks come loaded with giant backpacks which you can manipulate and stick to other objects with the Ultrahand ability.

Some folks have a bit of a love-hate relationship with Koroks, particularly since Breath of the Wild required you to collect so many of those darn seeds. Now that they're back, many are using the Ultrahand ability to... well... torture the poor things. We're not talking about minor things either; there have been crucifixions, rocket launches, burnings, and more. Needless to say, we're not sure the Koroks quite deserve such treatment.

So, let's take a look at how TotK players have been torturing Koroks...

We're almost certain there will be more to come in the days and weeks ahead, but this is really just a snapshot of the nonsense those poor, defenseless Koroks have had to put with since Tears of the Kingdom launches last week.