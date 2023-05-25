During PlayStation's showcase earlier today, Konami announced the return of the Metal Gear Solid series.
After ongoing rumours, the Japanese company confirmed a remake of the third game. While the platforms for this title have already been confirmed (it's coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC), Konami also announced the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, arriving in Autumn 2023.
It will feature HD remasters of the first, second, and third games - with more games and volumes seemingly on the way. As highlighted by our friends at Push Square, MGS2 and MGS3 are the same PS3 remasters taken from the HD collection release back in 2011.
Apart from PlayStation, no other platforms have been confirmed just yet, but in a message from the development team on the official teaser website, it's mentioned how this 35th anniversary collection will be coming to the "latest platforms".
"Currently, the development team are working together to create an environment where fans can experience and enjoy the METAL GEAR series on the latest platforms.
"...we will deliver the METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION series, the most complete compilation that celebrates the 35th anniversary of the series. The METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION allows fans to play the games as they were, as first released on the latest platforms."
While there's no mention of a Nintendo release, many Switch fans on social media are already getting their hopes up. If the Master Collection is based on the older HD remasters, this shouldn't be a problem to get it up and running on the Switch. Konami has also released a lot of other collections on the hybrid platform in recent years.
Nintendo's systems have a long history with Metal Gear Solid games - with certain entries released on platforms like the GameCube and more recent platforms such as the 3DS. Snake has also been featured as a character in Nintendo's popular fighting series Super Smash Bros. over the years.
Would you like to see this Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection released on Switch? Comment below.
Comments (27)
I have never played anything in this series and I would love to start. So I'm really hoping they do arrive on switch 🙏
Sadly, I don’t think they will come to switch, nor the remake. I would very much like them to, however. I have never played a Metal Gear title. I’m gonna be double disappointed if they snub the PS4 as well, I only own that and a switch.
I wouldn't worry about this not coming to Switch at this time. As far as I know this is just volume 1, I would wait until they had volume 2 ready too before they decided to bring it to Switch. Also it's close to that time when Nintendo is preparing another Direct soon, the collection may likely had been save for that direct announcement. Also the next Nintendo console may be around the corner too and the chance of these releasing for that instead of Switch is likely as well. In other words it's no big deal and the Metal Gear Solid series is now dead anyways so even if they won't release for Nintendo now, they still got next gen to do so anyways.
I'm 99% sure switch will get cucked.
Would love to see these come to Switch. Haven’t played one of these games since like the PS2 days.
No reason they shouldn't come to Switch if "latest platforms" are mentioned. I'll definitely buy the collection if it is on Switch.
@TheBigBlue the remake obviously won’t be on Switch but this collection has a higher chance of being on Switch. The Castlevania Collections made it on Switch.
I very much want the collection to come to the Switch. With Twin Snakes included would be even better.
And seeing as this is vol 1, we might finally see MGS4 make its way off the PS3.
MGS1 (or the ps1 mgs) is one of my best games of all time, amazing memories. Not sure I want to play it again and risk tampering with my memories?
@locky-mavo I'm honestly happy that they chose the original Metal Gear Solid over Twin Snakes (I hate the over the top scenes from that version) but I wouldn't mind if they include it too.
On another note I'm not sure why some people think that the collection is unlikely to happen on Switch. I think that it has a good chance, even if it's released later as usual.
It's my favourite franchise, so I'm just happy to see more of it. Getting Peace Walker on a second collection would be fantastic.
Really should've gone for Twin Snakes over the original-original but maybe that'll be a Volume 2 thing.
Either way I have 2 and 3 on the Xbox so dunno if I'll spring for this but maybe, I've been wanting to make more of an attempt to get into the series.
I’ll be pretty angry if this doesn’t come to Switch.
I got the collection for PS3 back then as I'd never played a MGS game and wanted to get started... To this day I still haven't played any of them. xd
If all three are on cartridge, then this would be a Day 1 for me.
Remember people. Last year Xbox had their big moment when they announce that Persona 3, 4, and 5 are coming to their platforms. Then two days later. Atlas announced that’s it also coming to PS4 and PS5. Then Nintendo had a DIRECT and announced that it’s also coming. There is yet to be a summer Nintendo Direct…..
Given Sony's inseverable tone throughout the entire presentation, I wouldn't be surprised if this is a PlayStation exclusive because the other baby consoles for babies don't count as the "latest".
Konami has been playing relatively nice with the Switch. And if Snake Eater can be ported to the 3DS of all things, the Switch should be a slam dunk.
Also, I know it's a different company, but this rubs salt on the wound, remembering how dirty the Switch was done in regards to the Kingdom Hearts collections...
@Lizuka People HATE The Twin Snakes, tho.
Honestly I’d pre-order without hesitation
I haven’t played these games since the original PS1/2 era, and remember my time with all of them fondly (especially MGS2)
In the age of miracle ports, and considering the Switch can just about run Witcher 3(!), surely this isn’t a stretch? Xeno3 and TOTK put the machine through its paces, but still run relatively smooth …. These MGS remasters shouldn’t be an issue?
I think they would sell remarkably well on Switch, and probably also be a ‘solid’ opportunity to introduce a lot of Nintendo-only owners to a fantastic franchise
If the 3DS could run 3, the Switch should be able to run these just fine.
This ain’t coming to Switch. That’s just an opinion of course, and is based purely on the fact that Konami chose not to release Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night/Rondo of Blood on Switch, for literally no reason whatsoever.
This MGS collection will be PS5, Xbox and PC only.
@Sequel I replayed all the mainline MGS games earlier this year. I was impressed by how well MGS1 holds up.
@DTFaux The collection sure, but the new Snake Eater is another thing. As far as I know this version is for the PS5 and Series X so if it isn't coming to PS4 it's unlikely that there would be a Switch version. The Snake Eater version on 3DS was completely possible because it was a pretty much a PS2 game with slightly better graphics and a few changes on the gameplay. The 3DS was on par with the GameCube/PS2, even a bit stronger if I recall correctly.
People can’t seriously be asking for The Twin Snakes over the original. That’s like asking for the 1997 Shining miniseries over the Kubrick movie.
@nessisonett Exactly! I suppose that many were introduced to the franchise with that version on the GameCube but yeah, It's almost unbearable for me to watch those cutscenes.
Edit: Just so people have an idea of how bad that version is, these are some of the changes that were made for the worst:
1. Gameplay. Yes, it's supposedly improved as it's more similar to MGS2. The thing is that the game was designed with the gameplay limitations that MGS had and this affected in a negative way instead of being a positive change, particularly in boss fights, making them easier and not as engaging.
2. Soundtrack was changed. I don't recall correctly but I do remember many iconic themes being changed or complet different. It was also laughably bad in certain story moments that I don't want to spoil. I think that there were changes in the voice acting too, which was great and ended up being inferior.
3. Many war commentaries were removed. Metal Gear is such an insightful series that distances itself from other games with "war themes" by actuallt reflecting on it and offering gameplay alternatives to avoid killing and destroying everything. Removing those epic discourses was like removing a good part of the essence of the franchise.
4. As mentioned, the cutscenes. Sure, Metal Gear always had over the top stuff, but this is another kind of thing. It felt like the game was trying to be more like an anime or I don't know what the hell were they thinking. It ruined many key moments in the story.
To be fair, as far as I know Kojima wanted those changes. He wanted a "crazier version". I love the man but that was definitely the wrong direction. Maybe he wanted to sabotage it so that his version reigned supreme haha.
Minority input here, apparently, but I absolutely love Twin Snakes and would take it in a heartbeat. I mean, I imported and played the original MGS on PSX and loved it, played the heck out of the US release and ate it up, and, well, Twin Snakes is my favorite way to go. Love the Kitamura cutscenes and the gameplay updates, so…to each their own!
Though I don’t expect it, and would still be thrilled to get any of these on Switch at all, especially 3.
I'll expect the worst and hope for the best in this case.
Besides MGS4, I have the entire collection on Steam Deck, but I'd still buy the collection for a 3rd time if it meant having the mainline games on my Switch.
I'd be floored if MGS2 and MGS3 somehow still included skateboard mode and monkey mode.
Now that would be a ridiculous thing to hope for.
