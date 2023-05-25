During PlayStation's showcase earlier today, Konami announced the return of the Metal Gear Solid series.

After ongoing rumours, the Japanese company confirmed a remake of the third game. While the platforms for this title have already been confirmed (it's coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC), Konami also announced the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, arriving in Autumn 2023.

It will feature HD remasters of the first, second, and third games - with more games and volumes seemingly on the way. As highlighted by our friends at Push Square, MGS2 and MGS3 are the same PS3 remasters taken from the HD collection release back in 2011.

Apart from PlayStation, no other platforms have been confirmed just yet, but in a message from the development team on the official teaser website, it's mentioned how this 35th anniversary collection will be coming to the "latest platforms".

"Currently, the development team are working together to create an environment where fans can experience and enjoy the METAL GEAR series on the latest platforms.

"...we will deliver the METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION series, the most complete compilation that celebrates the 35th anniversary of the series. The METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION allows fans to play the games as they were, as first released on the latest platforms."

While there's no mention of a Nintendo release, many Switch fans on social media are already getting their hopes up. If the Master Collection is based on the older HD remasters, this shouldn't be a problem to get it up and running on the Switch. Konami has also released a lot of other collections on the hybrid platform in recent years.

Nintendo's systems have a long history with Metal Gear Solid games - with certain entries released on platforms like the GameCube and more recent platforms such as the 3DS. Snake has also been featured as a character in Nintendo's popular fighting series Super Smash Bros. over the years.

Would you like to see this Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection released on Switch? Comment below.