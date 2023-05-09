Ahead of the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom later this week, Nintendo has released a new system update for the Switch.

This bumps the firmware up to Version 16.0.3 and it's another stability update to enhance the overall experience. Here are the full official patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Ver. 16.0.3 (Released May 8, 2023)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

Dataminer OatmealDome has shared some more insight about this latest firmware update. Here's what was uncovered:

"Nintendo fixed some bugs that may occur during multiple simultaneous operations on save data. No other changes were made."