As part of its nine-month financial report today, Nintendo has revealed that the Switch has now reached an astonishing 994.30 million in software sales, putting the console well above the Nintendo DS with 948.76 million.

Back in November when Nintendo released its Q2 earnings report, the software sales were sitting at 917.59 million, meaning there has been a massive increase of 76.71 million between then and now. Clearly, games like Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet contributed to this milestone significantly, with the former exceeding 10 million in sales and the latter 20 million.

It means, of course, that the Switch is effectively the most successful console in Nintendo's history in terms of software sales, and we'd bet that come the end of FY 2023, it will likely have reached 1 billion in total, which is just bonkers, really. At the very least, we're expecting The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to sell absolute gangbusters, so it's frankly an inevitability at this point.

