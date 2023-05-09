As a part of its last financial report for the fiscal year ending March 2023, Nintendo has reconfirmed the release dates for some of its most-anticipated upcoming titles. "Some" is doing a fair amount of heavy lifting there, because this list is looking particularly sparse...

It will come as no surprise that Tears of the Kingdom tops this one with its release this week (as if we haven't been counting down the days for the past four years) and it is always nice to get a reminder that Pikmin 4 is coming along this summer.

As for the rest of the list... weeelll... even "list" feels a bit like we're pushing it, to be honest. The only other titles specifically mentioned this time around are the upcoming 'The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero' DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the promise of two more waves of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, neither of which are given a specific date either.

As for Metroid Prime 4, well, it's still sitting in the "TBA" territories for the moment — it'll come one day... we hope...

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 12th May

Pikmin 4 - 21st July

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero - Part One: Fall 2023 , Part Two: Winter 2023

, Part Two: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 and 6 - 2023

Metroid Prime 4 - TBA

Ok, we'll say it: things are looking veeery quiet for the rest of 2023. More Zelda and Pikmin is great news, but something else would be nice this year, please. Of course, it's not unusual for Nintendo to play its cards close to its chest and we'd certainly expect the announcement of more games in the next few months. Perhaps what we really need is another Direct to come along and shake things up a little. What do you say, Nintendo?