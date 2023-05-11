Earlier this year, Nintendo confirmed Pikmin 4 would be landing on the Switch this July. While the game is likely already complete, it seems Nintendo is curious to know what players want from this fourth long-awaited entry in the series.

As highlighted by VGC editor Andy Robinson, Nintendo is "doing some research" this time in hopes of bolstering the upcoming game's sales. As can be seen in the tweet below, a survey from the company behind the Switch asks what kind of game players would like Pikmin 4 to be.

Attached is a grading scale where you select between options like "relaxing atmosphere" or "challenging atmosphere" and a number of other ones such as "simple" or "complex" gameplay.

Nintendo survey just landed in my inbox. Seems it's doing some research on how to try and get Pikmin 4 to actually sell this time pic.twitter.com/0MuQSIjKRB May 10, 2023

While these sorts of questions might seem a bit odd just a few months out from release, as highlighted by Robinson, it's potentially for marketing purposes - with Nintendo gauging how it can approach the game's advertising to appeal to as many people in order to "actually sell" it.

If you've played a Pikmin game before, you should know what to expect going into this new one. In saying this, there will be some new elements like Ice Pikmin and a new dog-like companion named Otchi.

Apart from Pikmin 4's release on 21st July, Nintendo's latest financial report for the fiscal year ending March 2023 has reconfirmed some other Switch release dates. This includes the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC, as well as Wave 5 & 6 for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.