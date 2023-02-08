Kicking off the February Nintendo Direct Showcase in style, we have just received an extended look at Pikmin 4 and a release date of 21st July 2023.

The new trailer showcased a few more things that we can expect to see from the sequel including Ice Pikmin and a particularly good-boy-looking pup who will be helping you out on your quests.

You can get a better look at this fresh footage in the following tweet:





Stay tuned for more Pikmin news! pic.twitter.com/UDgi8AQvMW Chart a mysterious planet with curious plantlike Pikmin that come in different types in #Pikmin4 —like the brand-new Ice Pikmin! The capable canine, Oatchi, will also help to overcome big challenges.Stay tuned for more Pikmin news! #NintendoDirect February 8, 2023

This is a breaking story - we'll be adding more information shortly as it comes in