Kicking off the February Nintendo Direct Showcase in style, we have just received an extended look at Pikmin 4 and a release date of 21st July 2023.
The new trailer showcased a few more things that we can expect to see from the sequel including Ice Pikmin and a particularly good-boy-looking pup who will be helping you out on your quests.
You can get a better look at this fresh footage in the following tweet:
This is a breaking story - we'll be adding more information shortly as it comes in
[source twitter.com]
Comments (17)
It looks so good! I can't wait! Been waiting a decade for this!
WHERE'S PIKMIN 5!?
Totally ready.
Hecks yea, can't wait. Now can we please get a full hd remake or upgrade of the first two Pikmin games for switch?
THE PUPMIN IS ADORABLE AAAAAAAAAAAAA
This looks good enough for a sequel. I can’t wait to get my hands on it.
So is anyone gonna talk about that bulborb with the red eyes at the end or is it just me?
This game looks so cute and gorgeous as it should! Hopefully this will help finally get me into the series. The creatures’ eyes turning red at night definitely implies there’s something shady going on. July will be a good month between this and Disney Illusion Island.
@HotGoomba Too Soon. Too Soon.
I have to admit this looks good, hopefully worth the wait..
@Ryu_Niiyama It's never too soon.
Pikmin dog needs to be a meme and an amiibo.
I was buying it day 1 anyway but it does look like they added some stuff. Ice Pikmin are cool too. Pun wasn’t intended but here we are.🤷🏻♂️
I like what they were doing with the camera, really helps show the huge feeling of the world despite the garden setting. Don't know how I feel about the characters yet, but I am interested on the new mechanics, and seems closer to Pikmin 2 than 1 or 3, so definitely excited.
That dog is already my new favourite Nintendo character.
I want a plushie so bad
Just get rid of timer mechanics , nintendo !
It's a sign of how awesome this Direct was when I genuinely forgot about PIKMIN 4 being a thing that was shown XD
This looks incredible though! The setting is really unique, Ice Pikmin are adorable and the new perspective/mechanics seem to really shake things up, genuinely considering grabbing this one!
Also I can't be the only who thought of Poochy when seeing this guy right?
I'm a bit interested in this game, but I heard that Pikmin games have some sort of time limit. You run out of oxygen, or something like that, and you only have a few hours to finish the game. If that is the case, I'm skipping the game. If there is something I hate in video games, then it is pressure.
