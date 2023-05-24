Last week, after a number of leaks and rumours, NetherRealm Studios officially announced Mortal Kombat 1. It's a reboot of the series, allowing the team to expand the universe of this long-running fighting series in all sorts of ways.

While we've only seen a cinematic so far, don't worry - because there's a "world premiere gameplay" coming soon. This footage will be airing at the Summer Game Fest next month on 8th June. Here's the announcement, courtesy of Geoff Keighley:

On the official game website, NetherRealm Studios has so far confirmed some of the playable fighters. They'll include classics like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Johnny Cage and more. There have also been details about the Kameo fighters shared, including some DLC character leaks: