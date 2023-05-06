After crossing the $1 billion mark internationally at the box office after 26 days, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has now set some new records at the domestic box office in North America - soaring past the $500 million mark.

According to an update from The Hollywood Reporter, Illumination and Nintendo movie is now the fourth movie to cross the half-million mark in this market "in the pandemic era". The Avatar sequel ($683.9 million), Top Gun sequel ($718.7 million), and Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1 million) are out in front.

This is also a major milestone for Illumination and Universal in this region - becoming the first ever film from the pair to surpass $500 million (Note: "not adjusted for inflation"). And it's set a record as "the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time" in this location, and is apparently the "third-biggest Universal release of all time" after E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Jurassic World.

It follows the news earlier this week that the Mario Movie has had a hugely successful launch in Japan, and has also experienced a lot of love in locations like Mexico, breaking even more records.