Almost a month after its worldwide debut, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still breaking all sorts of records around the globe.

The latest success story comes from Mexico - with the Nintendo and Illumination production becoming the "third highest grossing film" in the history of the country and surpassing Toy Story 4. It puts it just behind Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home (at $1,391 million pesos), and currently it's on track to overtake Avengers.

Here's the scoop courtesy of official data from the National Chamber of the Film Industry (via TheGameSpoof):

"Super Mario Bros. Movie is already part of the top 3 of the most successful films in Mexico, but its billboard tour still gives much more. We say this because it is close to surpassing the $1,474 million pesos that Avengers: Endgame made and the $1,535 million pesos of Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Just yesterday, we heard how the Japanese release of the movie had also set multiple records. And last weekend, the movie crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office.