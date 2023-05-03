The Mario Movie finally made its debut in Nintendo's homeland last week and it's got off to an incredibly strong start.

According to a report by 4Gamer.net (via Nintendo Everything), the movie banked around $13.5 million in its opening weekend and had made around $16 million in total by Monday (about 2,182,490,230 yen). This apparently makes it the best Illumination movie opening in Japan ever.

It's managed to outperform the opening weekends of Despicable Me 3 (just over $5 million) and The Secret Life of Pets (about $7 million). It's also now the best weekend movie debut for Universal in Japan - surpassing Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (making $11 million in its opening weekend).

Last, but not least, the Mario Movie is also the fastest-selling movie for Universal in the country - reaching two billion yen faster than any of the studio's previous releases.

This update follows the news last weekend that the Mario Movie has now crossed $1 billion at the global box office. If you want to see what the Japanese version of the Mario Movie is like, there'll be special screenings taking place in North America.